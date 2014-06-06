Waste to Energy Market - Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports included a detailed market survey and analysis trends on “Waste To Energy Market”. This report also includes more info about basic overview of the industry including definitions, applications and global market industry structure.



Global energy market is witnessing a shift toward waste to energy technologies as a result of the increasing energy demand worldwide, depletion of conventional energy sources, and growing concerns of environmental pollution from conventional energy sources. Governments across the globe and social organizations are offering financial schemes for encouraging generation of energy from agricultural and industrial waste. The waste to energy market is expected to reach a market size of USD 29.98 billion by 2015 at a CAGR of 5.5%. This growth is expected because of the increasing influence of WTE for generation of electricity and heat required for various applications.



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Waste to energy (WTE) involves processing of municipal solid waste into heat, electricity, and refuse derived fuel (RDF). This power generation technique is facilitating efficient garbage management while providing clear and efficient energy out of waste. Currently, there are very few organizations active in waste to energy market; however, it is expected to witness tremendous growth rate in the next five years because of the participation of developing countries in energy generation from waste. Research and development is also expected to resolve the problems of efficiency and energy conversions, thus making waste a mainstream of energy source in the coming years.



Market Segmentation



Based on Technology

- Incineration

- Gasification

- Pyrolysis

- Anaerobic Digestion



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This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

- It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow



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