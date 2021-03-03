Favorable regulatory policies of the government, the increasing amount of waste generated, and rising demand for electricity in the developing economies are driving the demand of the market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2021 -- In the latest report titled "Global Waste to Energy Market", published by Emergen Research, our expert team has performed meticulous research on the global Waste to Energy business space, carefully investigating the ongoing industry trends, estimated market growth, projected market size & share, key drivers and opportunities, restraints, challenges, product segmentation, cost structure, market volume, competitive terrain, product portfolios and specifications, and company profiles of the key market players.
The growth of this market can be attributed to the rapid urbanization and industrialization in the developing economies, along with increasing demand for cleaner sources of energy. The rising adoption of the renewable sources of energy among the industrial and transportation sectors is expected to drive the growth of the waste to energy market. The increasing need for sustainable urban living and minimization of the dependency on fossil-fuel power generation is projected to fuel the system's demand over the forecast period.
Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:
Suez, Hitachi Zosen Inova AG, China Everbright International Limited, Covanta, Waste Management Inc., Veolia, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Xcel Energy Inc., Ramboll Group A/S, and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Waste to Energy Market on the basis of Technology, and region:
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Biological Technology
Biogas Plants
Landfill Gas
Fermentation
Thermal Technology
Pyrolysis
Incineration
Gasification
Physical Technology
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Waste to Energy Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Waste to Energy market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Waste to Energy Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Waste to Energy Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing demand of electricity
4.2.2.2. Rising adoption of renewable sources of energy
4.2.2.3. Favorable regulatory policies
4.2.2.4. Increasing initiatives of the government to reduce carbon emissions
4.2.2.5. Increasing technological advancements of the renewable energy sources
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Lack of commercialization of Waste to Energy technology
4.2.3.2. Increasing focus on recycling of the waste materials
4.2.3.3. Expensive installation cost of the Incineration
4.2.3.4. Increasing amount of toxic emissions generated by burning waste
4.2.3.5. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Waste to Energy Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
5.1. Material Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Biological Technology
5.1.1.1. Biogas Plants
5.1.1.2. Landfill Gas
5.1.1.3. Fermentation
5.1.2. Thermal Technology
5.1.2.1. Pyrolysis
5.1.2.2. Incineration
5.1.2.3. Gasification
5.1.3. Physical Technology
Chapter 6. Waste to Energy Market Regional Outlook
6.1. Waste to Energy Market share By Region, 2019 & 2027
6.2. North America
6.2.1. Market By Technology, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Million
6.2.1.1. Biological Technology
6.2.1.1.1. Biogas Plants
6.2.1.1.2. Landfill Gas
6.2.1.1.3. Fermentation
6.2.1.2. Thermal Technology
6.2.1.2.1. Pyrolysis
6.2.1.2.2. Incineration
6.2.1.2.3. Gasification
6.2.1.3. Physical Technology
6.2.2. Market By Country, Estimates and Forecast, USD Million
6.2.2.1. US
6.2.2.2. Canada
6.2.2.3. Mexico
6.3. Europe
6.3.1. Market By Technology, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Million
6.3.1.1. Biological Technology
6.3.1.1.1. Biogas Plants
6.3.1.1.2. Landfill Gas
6.3.1.1.3. Fermentation
6.3.1.2. Thermal Technology
6.3.1.2.1. Pyrolysis
6.3.1.2.2. Incineration
6.3.1.2.3. Gasification
6.3.1.3. Physical Technology
6.3.2. Market By Country, Estimates and Forecast, USD Million
6.3.2.1. Germany
6.3.2.2. U.K.
6.3.2.3. France
6.3.2.4. BENELUX
6.3.2.5. Rest of Europe
6.4. Asia-Pacific
6.4.1. Market By Technology, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Million
6.4.1.1. Biological Technology
6.4.1.1.1. Biogas Plants
6.4.1.1.2. Landfill Gas
6.4.1.1.3. Fermentation
6.4.1.2. Thermal Technology
6.4.1.2.1. Pyrolysis
6.4.1.2.2. Incineration
6.4.1.2.3. Gasification
6.4.1.3. Physical Technology
6.4.2. Market By Country, Estimates and Forecast, USD Million
6.4.2.1. China
6.4.2.2. Japan
6.4.2.3. South Korea
6.4.2.4. Rest of APAC
6.5. Latin America
6.5.1. Market By Technology, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Million
6.5.1.1. Biological Technology
6.5.1.1.1. Biogas Plants
6.5.1.1.2. Landfill Gas
6.5.1.1.3. Fermentation
6.5.1.2. Thermal Technology
6.5.1.2.1. Pyrolysis
6.5.1.2.2. Incineration
6.5.1.2.3. Gasification
6.5.1.3. Physical Technology
6.5.2. Market By Country, Estimates and Forecast, USD Million
6.5.2.1. Brazil
6.5.2.2. Rest of LATAM
6.6. Middle East and Africa
6.6.1. Market By Technology, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Million
6.6.1.1. Biological Technology
6.6.1.1.1. Biogas Plants
6.6.1.1.2. Landfill Gas
6.6.1.1.3. Fermentation
6.6.1.2. Thermal Technology
6.6.1.2.1. Pyrolysis
6.6.1.2.2. Incineration
6.6.1.2.3. Gasification
6.6.1.3. Physical Technology
6.6.2. Market By Country, Estimates and Forecast, USD Million
6.6.2.1. Saudi Arabia
6.6.2.2. UAE
6.6.2.3. Rest of MEA
CONTINUED..!!
