Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2021 -- The global wastewater treatment services market would reach value of USD 78.13 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the need for eliminating harmful organisms and disease-causing bacteria from wastewater. Major market players are offering advanced wastewater treatment services designed to meet the challenges of treating wastewater effectively. Advanced wastewater treatment services offer smarter aeration, advanced filtration, and chemical-free disinfection, which are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.



In addition, the study on the Wastewater Treatment Services market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027 quantifies the share occupied by the prominent players of the industry and enlightens the business owners from the fast-growing investment pockets and competitive landscape. Furthermore, the industry is classified into various segments with a detailed assessment of each and every aspect such as gross margin, profits, import and export status and others. All vital statistics are presented with the help of charts, tables and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated into any business presentation.



Key Highlights of Report

In September 2020, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, a pioneer in the management of critical water treatment solutions, declared to have purchased Aquapure Technologies, a water supply & equipment firm located in Ohio, the U.S. This deal is intended to improve the service capability of Evoqua Water Technologies LLC in Ohio as well as the outlying areas.

The municipal segment held the largest market share of 57.3% in 2019. Advanced wastewater treatment services offered by major market players, such as chemical-free disinfection and advanced filtration, are increasingly being adopted by municipal corporations.

The operation & process control segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Rising requirement of the industrial sector and municipal corporations to remove suspended solids before the effluent is discharged back to the environment in an economically feasible manner has driven the demand for facility operations, parameters monitoring, and routine maintenance.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global wastewater treatment services market in 2019. Shrinking of freshwater sources and rising levels of wastewater are the two major factors boosting the adoption of wastewater treatment services among municipal corporations in the region.

Key market participants include Xylem Inc., Ecolab, Veolia, SUEZ, Pentair, Thermax, Buckman Laboratories International, Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Kurita Water Industries, and Golder Associates



The study includes valuable data, including the breakdown of information of market by type, geography, product application and classification. An overview of the current and future trends examined in the report for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 aim at influencing the imperative advance prominent vendors are expected to have over their competitors.



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Industrial

Municipal



Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Building & Installation Service

Maintenance & Repair

Design & Engineering Consulting

Operation & Process Control

Others



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the growth rate of the Wastewater Treatment Services market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are driving forces keeping the prospects of the Wastewater Treatment Services market across different countries high?

Who are the prominent market players and what is their approach to stay competitive?

What are some of the key trends in the Wastewater Treatment Services industry?

What are the major challenges expected to hinder the growth of the industry in the coming years?

What opportunities can the business owners bank on to generate more profits and reduce cost?



