A Full Guide for Downloading and Watching 2014 FIFA World Cup Games on iPad

Chengdu, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Digiarty Software, Inc. (www.winxdvd.com), a multimedia software developer since 2006, has determined to bring World Cup fans the most thoughtful and wonderful football match view experience during 2014 FIFA World Cup. To help those who may miss out some matches due to daily work or time zone differences, Digiarty has specially upgraded its You Tube video downloader and HD video converter software - WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe, and recommended them to download the match videos online and watch on iPad.



"It's impossible for everyone to sit before HD TV to watch every single World Cup matches." Said Jack, CEO of Digiarty Software, "Like what we did in 2010 South Africa FIFA World Cup, we will go on to provide the most up-to-date World Cup software support for this international tournament."



WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe is a feature-rich You Tube video downloader and HD video converter for iPad. It supports downloading as sharp as 2160p You Tube videos and convert to all iPad generations, including iPad Air, iPad mini (with Retina), the new iPad, etc. Thanks to the unique support of Multi-track videos, this 2014 FIFA World Cup to iPad video converter enables football lovers to choose desired audio language track and subtitle track before converting World Cup games to iPad.



How to Download and Play 2014 FIFA World Cup on iPad with WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe



Step 1: Download and install WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe - 2014 FIFA World Cup video converter to your PC.



Download URL: http://www.winxdvd.com/download/winx-hd-converter-deluxe.exe



Step 2: Click "You Tube URL" button to import source video. After clicking, you'll see a pop-up window. Copy and paste the source 2014 FIFA World Cup video URL and click "Analyze". This Word Cup to iPad video converter will present you all the details of this source video. Then click "OK" to exit this windows.



Step 3: Choose iPad as output profile. You can follow Output Profile Category - Device Profile - Apple Device - to iPad, then you decide which specific iPad profile to choose.



Step 4: Select a destination to store the converted 2014 World Cup football game videos by clicking "Browse" or "Open".



Step 5: Click "Run" to start converting World Cup games to iPad. It only takes a very short time to finish the conversion, then you can feel free to watch World Cup games on iPad whenever and wherever.



For more information:

http://www.winxdvd.com/resource/watch-fifa-2010-world-cup-on-ipad.htm



Price and Availability

The original price of WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe is $49.95. During 2014 FIFA World Cup, it is only $35.95. Purchase now on: http://www.winxdvd.com/hd-video-converter-deluxe/buy.htm



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software Inc. owns professional members for the development, marketing and improvement of multimedia software based on Windows, Mac OS and iOS. The business scope covers personal and home used video audio software across Apple iPhone, iPad, Sony PSP, PS3, Xbox, Droid platforms and devices, including DVD Ripper, HD Video Converter, DVD Author, DVD Copy, video downloader, video editor, media streaming app, etc.