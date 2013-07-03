Watch Box Co. Announces Availability of Watch Travel Cases at Its Store

Sun Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Watch Box Co. has recently announced the availability of watch travel cases at its store. The Diplomat Black Leather 3-Watch Travel Roll is one of the travel watch cases that the store is now offering. The only color available on this product is black. The travel watch case is now available at the cheapest price possible at this store.



This travel watch case is simple yet elegant. The box is made of top-quality plush black leather with a black velvet insert. The box is ideal to store cufflinks, watches, rings and many more items. The exterior of the case offers durable leather and construction security straps to protect the items while traveling.



Talking about the watch travel cases, a representative of the store stated, “Looking for a watch travel case? We offer many watch travel cases to choose from. If you want to travel with just one watch or multiple watches we offer the right watch travel case at the right price. Traveling with your watches can be tricky. So it’s important to protect your watches, not have them take up too much space and of course travel in style. All of our watch travel cases are compact and offer many styling options.”



Apart from the travel watch case, the store also deals in products that include Watch Winders, Wood Watch Boxes, Leather Watch Boxes, Carbon Fiber Watch Box, Piano Finish Wood Watch Box, Watch Travel Cases, Watch Displays, Watch Accessories, Watch Movement Cuff Links and Ring Cases. The store enables its customers to visit its social media pages to learn about the new offers announced by the store and also find images of its recent products.



About Watch Box Co

The mission of Watch Box Co. is to provide its customers with high-quality watch boxes, watch cases, watch displays and watch travel cases at affordable low prices. Watchboxco.com is a direct importer and has been supplying retail stores, retailers and the general public for over ten years. Customers should feel free to navigate through its website and explore the extensive online superstore.



For more information, please visit http://www.watchboxco.com/.