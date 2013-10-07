Watch Box Co. Offering Watch Winder Collection at Reasonable Prices

Sun Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- With buying expensive watches, comes their maintenance. It becomes quite obvious to keep these watches in a safe environment – just to ensure the prolonging of their mechanical life and scratch-less appearance, concerning which Watch Box Co offers a diverse and reliable watch winder collection.



The store has focused on providing watch winding boxes that are compatible with many leading watch brands. These quality-made boxes conserves one's watch collection efficiently from unannounced damages. Specifically, Watch Box Co's automatic watch winders collection is equipped with a compatible motor gear system that avoids excess over-winding of the watch.



“We offer watch winding box and automatic watch winders to keep your watches running. The automatic watch winder also prevents lubricant of the watch from congealing over time, which diminishes accuracy,” states a spokesperson for Watch Box Co.



The store thus offers an affordable range of watch winders with the abilities to keep one or more watches at a time. A detailed overview of this collection is available at the following link: http://goo.gl/yqle6.



Customers can directly purchase these watch winders from Watch Box Co.’s safe and secure online store. The store offers the the most reliable domestic and international shipping options. Although the rates for most of the shipping are based on the items' weight and delivery location, the Watch Box spokesperson ensures customers the best possible shipping quotes. “Write to us with the items you would like to purchase so we may quote shipping rates for watch boxes and accessories,” he says.



About Watch Box Co

The mission of Watch Box Co. is to provide its customers with high-quality watch boxes, watch cases, watch displays and watch travel cases at affordable low prices. Watchboxco.com is a direct importer and has been supplying retail stores, retailers and the general public for over ten years. Customers should feel free to navigate through its website and explore through the extensive online superstore.



For more information, please visit: http://www.watchboxco.com/Browse.aspx/58/Watch-Winders.



Contact:

Watch Box Co.

9980 Glenoaks Blvd. Unit D

Sun Valley, CA 91352

Phone: 818-381-8304

Email ID: info@watchboxco.com