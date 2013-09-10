Watch Box Co. Offers 10% off on All Its Products During Cyber Week

Sun Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Watch Box Co. has recently announced 10% off on all of its products during cyber week. Customers may get their favorite watch display cases at discounted prices from the store.



A representative from the watch displays company said, “At Watch Box Co, we understand how precious a watch is to its owner, thus we offer a whole range of watch boxes and watch cases to keep your watch safe. We are one of the leading wholesalers of personalized watch cases, offering the most trendy and stylish range of watch case and watch box for men and women. Be it a watch selling store or a big brand, we cater to the personalized watch box requirement of the individual client.”



Customers may avail the discount by using promo code 'WB16' and get 10% discount on the purchases they make from the store. Customers may browse through the store’s online portal and purchase their favorite watch display boxes using the safe and secure transaction options available. Watch Box Co also offers worldwide shipping of their products at nominal charges.



The company offers new promotions for customers from time to time so they can stay updated regarding the latest updates and products from the store. Customers may connect to the company by social media pages of the company.



The watch display cases store also deals in products that include Watch Winders, Wood Watch Boxes, Leather Watch Boxes, Carbon Fiber Watch Box, Piano Finish Wood Watch Box, Watch Travel Cases, Watch Displays, Watch Accessories, Watch Movement Cuff Links and Ring Cases.



About Watch Box Co

Watch Box Co. offers high-quality watch boxes, watch cases, watch displays and watch travel cases at affordable low prices. Watchboxco.com is a direct importer and has been supplying retail stores, retailers and the general public for over ten years. Their popular men's and women’s watch boxes gives customers a huge range of possibilities. Watch Box strives to offer all of their customers only the highest quality products that are crafted to perfection. One can navigate through their website and explore their extensive online superstore.



To know more about them, please visit: http://www.watchboxco.com/Browse.aspx/56/Watch-Displays



Contact Address -:

Watch Box Co.

9980 Glenoaks Blvd. Unit D

Sun Valley, CA 91352

Email: info@watchboxco.com

Phone: 818-381-8304