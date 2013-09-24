Watch Box Co. Offers High Quality Personalized Watch Box for Men

Sun Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- What makes a personalized watch box a perfect gift for men is its efficiency in being handy in times of need. These boxes hold more than just watches – keys, coins, glasses, personal electronics, cuff links are all other things that can be kept in them. Watch Box Co., a world renowned watch accessories store, thus offers the very best and high quality personalized watch box for men.



Be it a graduation, birthday, anniversary, Christmas, Father's day or any other special occasion, the personalized watch box can be the most suitable and practical gift for a man. Watch Box Co. also offers custom personalization services to its customers.



A spokesperson for the store elaborates, “It requires just four easy steps to have your desired box printed. First, simply choose your desired watch box. Then, select the “Custom Personalization Bullet” bullet and write your desired word or initials in the text box. Lastly just place your order and the item will be shipped to you in no time. You may also upload the desired logo/font design if you like.”



Customers may select their preferred personalized watch case from the vast collection available at Watch Box Co. Their collection includes Watch Winders, Carbon Fiber Watch Box, Piano Finish Wood Watch Box, Wood/Leather Watch Boxes, Watch Displays, Watch Accessories, Watch Travel Cases, Watch Movement Cuff Links and Ring Cases.



Speaking of their shipping services the spokesperson explains, “Not counting the day your item is shipped, the West coast states take 1-2 business days, mid-west states 2-3 business days, mid-east 3-4 business days and east coast states take 4-5 business days.”



About Watch Box Co

The mission of Watch Box Co. is to provide its customers with high-quality watch boxes, watch cases, watch displays and watch travel cases at affordable low prices. Watchboxco.com is a direct importer and has been supplying retail stores, retailers and the general public for over ten years. Customers should feel free to navigate through its website and explore through the extensive online superstore.



For more information, please visit: http://www.watchboxco.com/Browse.aspx/56/Watch-Displays.



Contact:

9980 Glenoaks Blvd. Unit D

Sun Valley, CA 91352 Phone: 818-381-8304