Watch Box Co. Offers Leather Watch Boxes at Competitive Prices

Sun Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Watch Box Co., the premium provider of a variety of watch cases and watch displays, offers its customers with leather watch boxes at competitive prices. All the leather watch displays are designed to use as storage as well as watch display boxes for watches to protect them from damage.



A representative from the company said, “Browse through our extensive line of leather watch boxes. We offer a wide range of leather watch cases in different styles, colors, sizes and finishes.”



“Buying a leather watch box should be easy. All you need to do is determine how many watches you would like to store in a watch box and continue to look for the product that best fit your needs”, he further added.



Customers may also get an additional 10% discount on all their purchases from the store by using promo code 'WB10' to get their favorite leather watch case at the lowest prices. The company offers a wide range of leather watch cases in a variety of styles, colors, sizes and finishes and supply an exciting range of watch cases and other products. Customers may browse through the online portal of the company to select their favorite leather watch box.



Apart from the leather watch box, the company also offers a series of products to customers including Carbon Fiber Watch Box, Piano Finish Wood Watch Box, Watch Travel Cases, Watch Displays, Watch Accessories, Watch Movement Cuff Links and Ring Cases. The company offers doorstep delivery to its customers worldwide at nominal charges.



About Watch Box Co.

Watch Box Co. offers high-quality watch boxes, watch cases, watch displays and watch travel cases at affordable low prices. Watchboxco.com is a direct importer and has been supplying retail stores, retailers and the general public for over ten years. Their popular men's and women’s watch boxes gives customers a huge range of possibilities. Watch Box strives to offer all of their customers only the highest quality products that are crafted to perfection. One can navigate through their website and explore their extensive online superstore.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.watchboxco.com/Browse.aspx/55/Leather-Watch-Boxes



Contact Address:

Watch Box Co.

9980 Glenoaks Blvd. Unit D

Sun Valley, CA 91352

Email: info@watchboxco.com

Phone: 818-381-8304