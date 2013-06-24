Watch Box Now Offers Wood Watch Boxes at Competitive Prices

Sun Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Watch Box is now offering wood watch boxes at competitive prices. The wood watch boxes are available in different colors, patterns, and sizes, and their wood watch box range helps customers showcase all their products in the perfect manner.



Talking about the wood watch box, a representative of the store stated, “Browse through our extensive line of wood watch cases. We offer many various different styles, colors, sizes and finishes. Buying a wood watch box should be easy. Determine how many watches you would like to store in a watch box, and continue to look for the watch box that best fits your needs. Most of our watch cases hold current large men’s watches with plenty of clearance.”



The wide range of other products this store deals in include Watch Winders, Wood Watch Boxes, Leather Watch Boxes, Carbon Fiber Watch Box, Piano Finish Wood Watch Box, Watch Cases, Watch Displays, Watch Accessories, Automatic Watch Winders, Watch Movement Cuff Links and Ring Cases.



The store can also be reached through its social media pages available at leading social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. The store often provides various offers and customers can get to learn about it by regularly visiting its social media pages. Customers may also get themselves registered with the site to remain aware of the recent discounts available on its various products.



Customers can also read through the blogs available at the site and gather information about the products and their quality. The store offers shipping service, and charges a nominal fee.



About Watch Box Co

The mission of Watch Box is to provide its customers with high-quality watch boxes, watch cases, watch displays and watch travel cases at affordable low prices. Watchboxco.com is a direct importer and has been supplying retail stores, retailers and the general public for over ten years. Customers should feel free to navigate through its website and explore the extensive online superstore.



For more information, please visit http://www.watchboxco.com/.