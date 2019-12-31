Watch Center London Specializes Primarily in Selling Men's, Women's and Unisex Watches

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2019 -- Watch Center London is a luxury watch company situated in Marylebone, one of the most luxurious and fashionable districts in London. The firm's vision is to become a watch portal for the best watch brands, enabling consumers to browse and compare different brands and models. The site has a wealth of information about every product, including multiple images. The company specializes in selling authentic high-end watches and clients will find pre-owned and used luxury designer watches. Every watch purchased from Watch Center London meets the highest standards of inspection and quality control, checked by our expert watchmakers. Watch Center takes pride in the satisfaction of its customers, they offer the best customer service, ensuring clients can be confident when buying a watch from them. They sell only the most prestigious timepieces to their customers, all authenticated and at competitive prices.



"The blossoming look of this elegant timepiece the Omega Seamaster ladies watch from Watch Center London is well suited for sophisticated ladies. The dots of diamonds carved on the dial make the piece appealing," commented the company spokesperson. "the 34mm steel case of this time-teller makes it hard and calm. The rose-golden bezel of this model will grace her wrist and also protect the piece from heat and sun. Its snow-white leather strap will embrace her wrist elegantly and highlight a cheerful attitude. This watch is made with sapphire crystal glass to ensure scratch resistant. A date display window is situated at the 3 o'clock position."



The Reverso, in particular, is an exciting series that can be traced back to 1931. An idea came about for a durable watch that can resist shocks, dust, scratches, etc. This resulted in the planning and development of the Revers, a series of observations with a dial that can protect itself in just about any harsh environment. Today's selection of Reverso day and night pieces has a timeless appeal. Jaeger-Lecoultre Reverso Duoface Yellow Gold Night & Day is a fashionable timepiece for men. It comes with a black rubber strap and stainless-steel black dial. Arabic numerals are marked on the black dial. The silver-tone hands make the time easy to read. It's a chronograph watch that tells the time in two time zones.



"At Watch Center London, we accept cash payment to a maximum of £9,000, checks. We also accept bank transfers via CHAPS and BACS," Says the company spokesperson. "Part exchange is also accepted."



Rolex Watches are reputable for both their precision and elegance. Such a sterling combination of beauty and excellence may be the reason why they command such a high market price. Every person who buys a Rolex treats it like a treasured possession. Clients can save thousands of pounds when they buy Rolex Batman watch online from Watch Center London.



About Watch Center London

Watch Center London has years of experience and in-depth knowledge of selling high-end watches. The company's inventory features thousands of watches, and from more than 50 brands, including Cartier, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Omega, Rolex. They have a manufacturer certified service center, there's no better place to find their next luxury timepiece.



Contact Information



Watch Center London

37 Blandford Street, Marylebone, W1U 7HB, London, United Kingdom.

Phone: +442079357751

Email: info@watchcenter.co.uk

Web: https://www.watchcenter.co.uk