Watch for Mel Gibson and Max Ryan on the Universal Life Church Radio Network This Fall, Max Ryan Is a Minister With the Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters offers the ULC Radio Network, (WULC) 365 days a year, 24 hours a day and seven days a week. During Prime Time 7-11PM est, the scheduling includes programs by Universal Life Church Ministers. The Network offers Sunday Mass and Wenesday Night Devotions and Bible Study.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters today announced via Facebook that Mel Gibson and Max Ryan are coming to the ULC Radio Network this fall. Max Ryan is a Minister with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters and his profile can be found on the Universal Life Church Minister's Network.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com