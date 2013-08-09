Watch Horror Game Play-Through Videos via ZachWGTV

Ang Mo Kio, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- ZachWGTV is a new channel that displays play-through horror games and other technology related videos. People can watch and enjoy funny and hilarious videos from ZachWGTV through YouTube. The playlist consists of Scary Amnesia play-through, ZachWGTV Unboxing and Runescape videos. Viewers can spend their time by watching these videos and play-through games after a hectic day of work at the office. Children can also play a number of game videos listed at ZachWGTV.



The video Beats Pro Detox unboxing has been viewed by more than 90,000 people via YouTube. Viewers can also post comments and suggestions regarding each video. ZachWGTV states that all suggestions are warmly welcomed as it can offer great inspiration to upload more and more videos according to the needs of viewers. People can subscribe to this channel in order to watch new videos of play-through games. Some of the viewers of ZachWGTV say, “Awesome videos, had great fun hope to see more and more videos soon from ZachWGTV.”



The ZachWGTV channel via YouTube offers Slife-of-Life Vlogs, Game Walkthroughs, Product Unboxing, Game Reviews, Commentating and Gameplays. Play-through game video lovers can follow ZachWorldGamingTv via Facebook or Twitter and can collect information and updates regarding the latest videos and games. ZachWGTV Unboxing videos include Android 4 0 ICS Tablet, Ainol Novo 7 Fire, Beats Pro DETOX/ review, Transcend Jetflash 220, Sandisk Ultra Backup, Fake Beats Studio Silver review, Cube U30GT, Monster Turbine PRO and many others.



The owner of ZachWGTV says, “Finally did up a new introduction clip and gotten this Logitech for my future gameplay videos. Hope you will stay tuned for more exciting videos and spread to your friends.”



Logitech C920 HD Webcam unboxing + Test + Extras, Amnesia-Dark Descent: Play-through Part 2/ Part 1, Best PRO Ferrari unboxing, iPod Nano 7th Generation Unbox + First Look, Fake Beats MIXR unboxing, Beats Wireless Unboxing, iPad 4th Generation unboxing + First boot and Beats Wireless Review are some of the recently uploaded videos by the ZachWGTV channel. In addition, Trust money doublers Ep1 and Ep2 /Part1/ 2, and Should I re-join member are featured via YouTube as Runescape videos.



To get more information about ZachWGTV, visit http://www.youtube.com/user/zachwgtv.



About ZachWGTV

ZachWGTV was started by Zachary Chay, a student who is doing Diploma in Games & Entertainment Technology. He offers several tech related videos and play-through horror game videos to people via YouTube. Children and adults can watch these funny videos in order to brighten up their days. Viewers can also follow Zachary and can avail updates on his latest videos through Facebook and Twitter.



Media Contact

Zachary Chay

ZachWorldGamingTV

Email: zachwgtv@outlook.com

URL: http://www.youtube.com/user/zachwgtv