Watch List - ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.(NASDAQ:ACAD) , ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.(NYSE:ARR), MannKind Corporation(NASDAQ:MNKD) , Globalstar, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSAT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.(NASDAQ:ACAD) , ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.(NYSE:ARR), MannKind Corporation(NASDAQ:MNKD) , Globalstar, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSAT)



ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.(NASDAQ:ACAD) shares traded up +14.00% during the current trading session, hitting $22.64 recently. The share price of ACAD is currently trading within the range of $20.41 to $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, whereas its total outstanding shares are 88.78 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on innovative treatments that address unmet medical needs in neurological and related central nervous system disorders.



What was the Moving Force behind ACAD On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on ACAD



ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.(NYSE:ARR) shares traded up +0.02% during the current trading session, hitting $4.21 recently. The share price of ARR is currently trading within the range of $4.19 to $4.28. Company’s beta value stands at 0.69 points.



ARR current trading volume is 5.42 million, while its average volume is 5.14 million shares. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.( ARMOUR) is an externally-managed Maryland corporation managed by ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. The Company invests primarily in hybrid adjustable rate, adjustable rate and fixed rate residential mortgage backed securities (RMBS)



For How Long ARR will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



MannKind Corporation(NASDAQ:MNKD) is trading with an upsurge of 8.02%, along with the trading price of $5.12 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $4.81.



MNKD recently gained a volume of 5.43million shares, while its average volume is 4.80 million shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $1.82 - $8.70, while today, up until 1:05PM, its minimum price was $4.78. MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes and cancer in the United States



For How Long MNKD Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Globalstar, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSAT) stock hit its highest price at $1.43, after starting its trade at $1.37. Company reported an increase of 4.48% at the price of $1.40 recently and its current day range is from $1.37 to $1.43.



GSAT total market capitalization remained $937.40 million, along with the total outstanding shares of 664.82 million. Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications.



Will GSAT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/