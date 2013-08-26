Watch List - AMARANTUS BIOSCI INC(OTCMKTS:AMBS), Petrosonic Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:PSON), Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX), Arch Therapeutics Inc(OTCBB:ARTH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: AMARANTUS BIOSCI INC(OTCMKTS:AMBS), Petrosonic Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:PSON), Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX), Arch Therapeutics Inc(OTCBB:ARTH)



AMARANTUS BIOSCI INC(OTCMKTS:AMBS) was trading higher by 0.0006 points or +1.58% to $0.0385.So far, around 1.87 million shares have changed hands in this session. After opening at $0.04, the stock hit as high as $0.04. However, it traded between $0.00 and $0.19 over the last twelve months. Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates and diagnostic blood tests to diagnose and treat human diseases in the United States.



For How Long AMBS’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Petrosonic Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:PSON) was at $0.685, showing a +1.48% increase. Around 190,376.00 shares have been traded, versus an-average trading volume of 505,444.00 shares. The company is now valued at around $54.52 million. Petrosonic Energy, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the treatment and upgrading of heavy oil through sonicated solvent de-asphalting. Its target customers include heavy oil producers and heavy oil refineries, as well as industrial groups that consume heavy oil. The company was formerly known as Bearing Mineral Exploration, Inc. and changed its name to Petrosonic Energy, Inc. in May 2012. Petrosonic Energy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.



Will PSON Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX) moved -1.72 per cent lower at $0.142 and is trading between $0.14 and $0.15 after opening the day at $0.15. Its performance over the last five days remained -1.72%, which stands at -16.67% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was +286.18%. Nuvilex, Inc, a biotechnology and life technology company, develops and markets products to improve the health, condition, and well-being.



Has NVLX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Arch Therapeutics Inc(OTCBB:ARTH)’s shares drop today, losing-5.26 per cent to $0.360. The stock is up around -64.36% in 2013 and -64.36% for the last 12 months. Around 284,549.00 shares changed hands so far in this sessioncompared to an-average trading volume of 1.56M shares. Arch Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a life science company developing liquid polymers containing tiny peptides intended to form gel-like barriers over surgical wounds to stop or control bleeding. The company was formerly known as Clear Nano Solutions, Inc. It was founded in 2006 and is based in Natick, Massachusetts.



Has ARTH Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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