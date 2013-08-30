Watch List - Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Angie's List Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI), ASML Holding N.V. (ADR) (NASDAQ:ASML)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Angie's List Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI), ASML Holding N.V. (ADR) (NASDAQ:ASML)



Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) volume of 2.74 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 3.36million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $80.60 - $116.25 and the day range was $108.50 - $111.50.The stock opened the session at $108.75, remained amid the day range of $80.60 - $111.50, and closed the session at $108.86. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.31% in previous trading session. Amgen Inc., a biotechnology medicines company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutic products in the areas of supportive cancer care, inflammation, nephrology, and bone diseases primarily in the United States, Europe, and Canada.



Has AMGN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded 1.57 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.52 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $218.18 - $313.62. The stock was a bull and advanced +0.85%, while its closing price stayed at $283.98. The market capitalization of the stock remained 129.75 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +6.86%. Amazon.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North America and International.



For How Long AMZN will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Angie's List Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) volume of the stock was 1.10 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 1.34 million shares. The stock boosted +0.57% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $20.12. The stock traded 1.10 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 1.34 million shares. Angie?s List, Inc. operates a consumer-driven solution for its members to research, hire, rate, and review local professionals for home, health care, and automotive service needs.



Will ANGI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ASML Holding N.V. (ADR) (NASDAQ:ASML) traded with volume of 1.20 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 836,874 shares. The stock decreased -0.41% and finished the trading at $87.92. The market capitalization of the stock remained 38.97 billion. The beta of the stock remained -1.48. ASML Holding NV engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits or chips worldwide.



Will ASML Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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