Watch List - Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (ETF)(NYSEARCA:UPRO), Foot Locker, Inc.(NYSE:FL), Tyco International Ltd.(NYSE:TYC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (ETF)(NYSEARCA:UPRO), Foot Locker, Inc.(NYSE:FL), Tyco International Ltd.(NYSE:TYC)



Baxter International Inc.(NYSE:BAX) opened the session at $70.02, remained amid the day range of $69.53 - $70.48, and closed the session at $70.01. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.33% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 2.23 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.90 million shares. Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets products for people with hemophilia, immune disorders, infectious diseases, kidney disease, trauma, and other chronic and acute medical conditions. The company operates in two segments, BioScience and Medical Products.



For How Long BAX’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (ETF)(NYSEARCA:UPRO) traded with volume of 2.14 million shares in the prior session. The 52 week range of the stock remained $36.72 - $75.72. The stock showed a positive movement of +0.26% and closed its session at $68.99. The market capitalization of the stock remained 455.33 million.



For How Long UPRO will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Foot Locker, Inc.(NYSE:FL) exchanged 2.14 million shares and the average volume remained 2.31 million shares. The stock dropped -0.58% and closed the session at $32.65. The beta of the stock remained 1.04 and the EPS of the stock remained 2.71. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 150.67 million. Foot Locker, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of athletic footwear and apparel. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Footaction, and CCS.



Why Should Investors Buy FL After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Tyco International Ltd.(NYSE:TYC) volume of 2.13 million shares, while the average volume remained 2.66 million shares. The stock decreased -0.41% and finished the session Friday at $33.61. The EPS of the stock remained -0.59. The one month of the stock was -4.65% and three month trend remained negative -1.95%. Tyco International Ltd. provides security, fire detection, suppression, and life safety products and services worldwide. It design, sell, install, and service security systems to detect intrusion, control access, and react to movement, fire, smoke, flooding, environmental conditions, industrial processes, and other hazards.



Will TYC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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