Watch List -BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES).



BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) decreased -0.88% and closed at $33.96 on a traded volume of 3.08 million shares, in comparison to 2.78 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over17.71%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $23.90 billion and its total outstanding shares are 703.87million.



Will BBT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for retail and commercial clients.



CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) soared 0.83% and closed at $21.87 on a traded volume of 3.07 million shares, whereas its average trading volume 2.62 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -5.65%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $21.63 and $21.91.



Will CBG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company.



General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) jumped 0.22% and closed at $49.32. So far in three months, the stock is up 4.76%. The 52-week range for the stock is $38.78 and $53.07 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $49.37. Its introductory price for the day was $49.24, with the overall traded volume of 3.06 million shares.



Will GIS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



General Mills, Inc. produces and markets branded consumer foods in the United States and internationally.



Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) after opening its trade at the price of $75.84, dropped -1.28% to close at $74.85 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 3.03 million shares, in comparison to 2.63 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $48.20 and $77.05 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $76.15.



Will HES Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Hess Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent energy company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing and Refining (M&R).



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