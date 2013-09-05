Watch List: Brookfield Office Properties Inc (USA)(NYSE:BPO), Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp (USA)(NYSE:KOG), ArcelorMittal (ADR)(NYSE:MT), Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Brookfield Office Properties Inc (USA)(NYSE:BPO), Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp (USA)(NYSE:KOG), ArcelorMittal (ADR)(NYSE:MT), Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)



Brookfield Office Properties Inc (USA)(NYSE:BPO) opened its shares at the price of $16.07 for the day. Its closing price was $16.09 after gaining +0.12% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.93 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.22 million shares. The beta of BPO stands at1.83.



Brookfield Properties Corporation is a publicly owned real estate investment firm. The firm engages in the ownership, development, and management of premier commercial properties.



Why Should Investors Buy BPO After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp (USA)(NYSE:KOG) percentage change surged +1.19% to close at $10.18 with the total traded volume of 2.91 million shares, and average volume of 5.39 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $7.27 - $10.31, while its day lowest price was $9.98 and it hit its day highest price at $10.20.



Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States.



Will KOG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ArcelorMittal (ADR)(NYSE:MT) started its trading session with the price of $13.28 and closed at $13.48 by scoring +1.58%. MT’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.01 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 6.02 million shares. The beta of MT stands at 2.24. Day range of the stock was $13.25 -$13.50.



ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel and mining company worldwide.



For How Long MT’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) ended its day with the gain of +1.96% and closed at the price of $16.66 after opening at $16.32. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.88 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 4.62 million shares.



Pitney Bowes Inc. provides software, hardware, and services to enable physical and digital communications in the United States and internationally.



For How Long PBI will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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