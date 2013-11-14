Watch List - Cole Real Estate Investments Inc (NYSE:COLE), Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR) (NYSE:ALU), Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), Denbury Resources Inc.(NYSE:DNR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cole Real Estate Investments Inc (NYSE:COLE), Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR) (NYSE:ALU), Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), Denbury Resources Inc.(NYSE:DNR)



Cole Real Estate Investments Inc (NYSE:COLE) managed to keep its gain at 2.82% on above-normal volume of 11.84M shares. The stock settled at $14.23 after floating in a range of $13.86 to $14.25. Its latest price has reached market capitalization of $25 million. Its 52-week range has been $9.885 to $14.68. Cole Real Estate Investments, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in two segments: Real Estate Investment (REI) and Private Capital Management (PCM). The Company’s REI segment is conducted through Cole REIT III Operating Partnership, LP (CCPT III OP).



For How Long COLE will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR) (NYSE:ALU) traded up on a volume of 11.91 million, lower than its standard daily volume. Shares have gained 0.99% to $4.07. Over the last twelve months, the stock has gained 276.85% and faced a worst price of $0.97. Alcatel Lucent SA is a France based company that proposes solutions used by service providers, businesses, and governments worldwide to offer voice, data, and video services to their own customers. It is also engaged in mobile, fixed, Internet Protocol (IP) and optics technologies, applications and services.



For How Long ALU’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) settled 1.32% higher at $16.85 on below -normal volume of 12.20M shares during the last trading day. The stock has its 12-month high at $18.07 and 52-week low price was $10.71. It traded in a range of $16.34 to $16.97 during the last trading day. Corning Incorporated (Corning) is a global, technology-based corporation. The Company operates in five segments: Display Technologies, Telecommunications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials and Life Sciences. During the year ended December 31, 2011, Corning launched Corning Lotus Glass.



Why Should Investors Buy GLW After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



In the last trading session, Denbury Resources Inc.(NYSE:DNR) was down on high volume, trading at a volume of 10.73M shares versus its average daily volume of 5.52 million shares. At $17.62, the stock has attained market capitalization of $6.46 million. Denbury Resources Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had 461.9 million barrel of oil equivalent of proved oil and natural gas reserves, of which 77% was oil.



Why Should Investors Buy DNR After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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