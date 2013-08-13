Watch List - Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW), Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW), Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)



Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) opened the session at $45.73, remained amid the day range of $45.62 - $46.19, and closed the session at $46.02. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.02% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 5.25 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 8.78 million shares. Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products for the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation.



Has HAL Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) traded with volume of 5.07 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 6.50 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $25.97 - $46.25. The stock showed a positive movement of +0.26% and closed its session at $45.80. The market capitalization of the stock remained 49.83 billion. Lowe?s Companies, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer. It offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and home decorating. The company provides home improvement products under the categories of plumbing; appliances; tools and outdoor power equipment; lawn and garden; fashion electrical; lumber; seasonal living; paints; home fashions, storage, and cleaning; flooring; millwork; building materials; hardware; and cabinets and countertops.



For How Long LOW will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) exchanged 5.02 million shares and the average volume remained 3.10 million shares. The stock escalated +2.01% and closed the session at $83.38. The beta of the stock remained 1.58 and the EPS of the stock remained 8.13. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 388.04 million. Deere & Company manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf equipment, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. Its Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; loaders; combines, corn pickers, cotton and sugarcane harvesters.



Will DE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) gained volume of 4.98 million shares, while the average volume remained 6.00 million shares. The stock decreased -0.30% and finished the session Monday at $80.25. The EPS of the stock remained -4.67. The one month of the stock was +4.44% and three month trend remained positive +4.46%. Schlumberger Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of technology, integrated project management, and information solutions to oil and gas exploration and production industries worldwide. It operates through three groups: Reservoir Characterization, Drilling, and Production.



Will SLB Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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