Watch List - Homex Development Corp. (ADR) (NYSE:HXM), Lone Pine Resources Inc (NYSE:LPR), International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT), Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSE:NES)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Homex Development Corp. (ADR) (NYSE:HXM), Lone Pine Resources Inc (NYSE:LPR), International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT), Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSE:NES)



Homex Development Corp. (ADR) (NYSE:HXM) opened the session at $1.89, remained amid the day range of $1.88 - $2.15, and closed the session at $2.02. The stock showed a positive performance of +2.54% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.18 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.75 million shares. Desarrolladora Homex, S.A.B. de C.V., a vertically integrated home development company, engages in the development, construction, and sale of affordable entry-level, middle-income, and tourism housing in Mexico, as well as affordable entry-level housing in Brazil.



For How Long HXM’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Lone Pine Resources Inc (NYSE:LPR) traded with volume of 1.17 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 1.84 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.09 - $1.86. The stock showed a negative movement of -2.82% and closed its session at $0.100. The market capitalization of the stock remained 8.69 million. Lone Pine Resources Inc. engages in the exploration and development of natural gas and light oil properties in Canada. As of December 31, 2012, the company owned interests in approximately 82,015 net acres in the Evi field located in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.



Has LPR Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) exchanged 1.17 million shares and the average volume remained 3.17 million shares. The stock escalated +1.68% and closed the session at $19.38. The beta of the stock remained 1.60 and the EPS of the stock remained 1.12. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 267.10 million. International Game Technology engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of casino games, gaming equipment, and systems technology for land-based and online social gaming, and wagering markets worldwide.



Will IGT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSE:NES) gained volume of 1.16 million shares, while the average volume remained 2.18 million shares. The stock advanced +1.49% and finished the session Thursday at $2.73. The EPS of the stock remained -0.14. The one month of the stock was -22% and three month trend remained negative -26.81%. Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc., an environmental solutions company, provides full-cycle environmental solutions to customers in energy and industrial end-markets in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy NES After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/