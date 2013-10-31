Watch List - Interactive Leisure Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IALS), STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:SBOTF), Kiwibox.com Inc (OTCMKTS:KIWB), Urban Ag Corp (OTCMKTS:AQUM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Interactive Leisure Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IALS), STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:SBOTF), Kiwibox.com Inc (OTCMKTS:KIWB), Urban Ag Corp (OTCMKTS:AQUM)



Interactive Leisure Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IALS) gained 25.57% recently, while trading on 1.63M shares at the price of $0.0275. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.01 and was moved to its maximum level of $12.90. The stock changed hands in a range of $0.02 to $0.03, bringing its market capitalization at about $1.88M. InterActive Leisure Systems Inc, formerly Dukeshire Ventures Inc., is engaged in the development of Digital Versatile Disc (DVD), format known as Versatile Multilayer Disc (VMD). The Company consists of three operating divisions: Optics, Electronics and Media Division.



For How Long IALS will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:SBOTF) added 1.04% recently, in the current trading session, at $1.95 with a total volume of 111,248.00 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 406,684.00 shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.19 and above $2.30. It floated in a range of $1.86 to $1.96 during the recent trading session. Its market capitalization now moved to about $135.51M. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. produces and markets keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH), as well as develops technology related to the culture and production of KLH and subunit KLH formulations in the United States and Europe.



For How Long SBOTF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Kiwibox.com Inc (OTCMKTS:KIWB) recently recorded up of 64.00% and was moving within a range of $0.004 -$0.11. Its current trading price is $0.0082. The share price hit its 52-week low of $2 0.0012 and $0.0165 was the best price in the same period. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 3.29M shares, versus an average volume of 257,351.00 shares. Kiwibox.Com, Inc. (Kiwibox) is an early stage company. The Company owns and operates Kiwibox.com, which is a social networking Website. The Company has equipped the Website with the advertising features, which enable sponsors to self-direct their message to specific target audiences based on gender, age, geographic region, education, and interests.



Will KIWB Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Urban Ag Corp (OTCMKTS:AQUM) added 10.00% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $ 52,877.00. The total number of shares that changed hands during the current session up till now was 36.65M shares, as compared to average trading volume of 71.67M shares. The share price after opening at $0.001, made a high of $0.0012 and hovered above $0.001, while its recent trading price was $0.0011. Urban Ag. Corp., formerly Aquamer, Medical Corp, is a clinical development-stage company. It focuses on providing invasive injectable modalities for dermatology, urology, gastroenterology and orthopedic surgery.



Why Should Investors Buy AQUM After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/