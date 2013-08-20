Watch List - iShares Dow Jones US Real Estate (ETF) (NYSEARCA:IYR), iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:FXI), Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CIE), iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: iShares Dow Jones US Real Estate (ETF) (NYSEARCA:IYR), iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:FXI), Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CIE), iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EFA)



iShares Dow Jones US Real Estate (ETF) (NYSEARCA:IYR) remained a bear for the day as it reported the loss momentum of -1.44% and closed at $60.92 after gaining total volume of 4.47 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $61.60. So far, the company’s stock is down -18.96% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a decline of -11.23%.iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S.



Has IYR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:FXI) reported the decline of- 0.28% and closed at $ 36.06 with the total traded volume of 4.03M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 36.36. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 5.43 Billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $31.35- $41.97, while during last trade its minimum price was $36.00 and it gained its highest price of $36.42. Company's last 5 days shows an uptrend/down turn with an upsurge of 4.43%. iShares China Large-Cap ETF, formerly FTSE China 25 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance.



Has FXI Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CIE) ended its day with the declining stream with the plunge of -15.22% and closed at the price of $26.90 after opening at $25.70. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 14.29 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.46 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $24.75, while it touched its highest price for the day at $25.85. CIE beta value stands at 2.40 points. Cobalt International Energy, Inc. independent, oil-focused exploration and production company with a salt prospect inventory in the deepwater of the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Angola and Gabon in West Africa. The Company operates its business in two geographic segments: the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and West Africa.



Why Should Investors Buy CIE After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EFA) reported the drop of -0.73%, to close at $61.25, with the overall traded volume of 5.21 million shares.

So far, in the past three months, the stock is down -2.85%. The 52-week range for the stock is $51.12 and $64.14 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $61.66. Its introductory price for the day was $61.62. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index).



Will EFA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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