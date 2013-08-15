Watch List - JDS Uniphase Corp (NASDAQ:JDSU), Endo Health Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ENDP), DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS), Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: JDS Uniphase Corp (NASDAQ:JDSU), Endo Health Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ENDP), DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS), Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ:HIMX)



JDS Uniphase Corp (NASDAQ:JDSU) opened the session at $14.62s, remained amid the day range of $14.18 - $15.00, and closed the session at $14.23. The stock showed a negative performance of -3.85% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 14.58 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 3.52 million shares. JDS Uniphase Corporation provides communications test and measurement solutions, and optical products for telecommunications service providers, wireless operators, cable operators, network-equipment manufacturers, and enterprises worldwide. Its Communications Test and Measurement segment supplies instruments, software, and services to enable the design, deployment, and maintenance of communication equipment and broadband networks.



Has JDSU Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Endo Health Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ENDP) traded with volume of 1.69 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 1.40 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $25.00 - $40.19. The stock showed a positive movement of +2.16% and closed its session at $37.80. The market capitalization of the stock remained 4.32 billion. Endo Health Solutions Inc. provides specialty healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. The company?s Endo Pharmaceuticals segment offers branded prescription products, including Lidoderm, Opana ER, Percocet, Voltaren Gel, Frova, Supprelin LA, Vantas, Valstar, and Fortesta Gel for pain, urology, endocrinology, and oncology. Its Qualitest segment provides non-branded generic products in the pain management, urology, central nervous system disorders, immunosuppression, oncology, women?s health, and hypertension markets.



For How Long ENDP will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) exchanged 12.80 million shares and the average volume remained 4.24 million shares. The stock escalated +7.18% and closed the session at $2.09. The beta of the stock remained 3.31 and the EPS of the stock remained -0.83. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 403.76 million. DryShips Inc. owns drybulk carriers and tankers that operate worldwide. The company, through its majority owned subsidiary, Ocean Rig, owns and operates 10 offshore ultra deepwater drilling units comprising 2 ultra deepwater semisubmersible drilling rigs and 8 ultra deepwater drillships, three of which are scheduled to be delivered to the company during 2013 and one of which is scheduled to be delivered during 2015.



Will DRYS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ:HIMX) gained volume of 11.82 million shares, while the average volume remained 7.66 million shares. The stock advanced +0.45% and finished the session Wednesday at $6.70. The EPS of the stock remained 0.32. The one month of the stock was +18.79% and three month trend remained negative -2.76%.



Why Should Investors Buy HIMX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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