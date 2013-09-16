Watch List - KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR), USG Corporation (NYSE:USG), Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI), EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR), USG Corporation (NYSE:USG), Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI), EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)



KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) opened the session at $28.15, remained amid the day range of $28.03 - $28.24, and closed the session at $28.07. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.14% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.06 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.04 million shares. KAR Auction Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides vehicle auction services in North America. It operates in three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC.



For How Long KAR’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) traded with volume of 1.05 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 1.62 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $20.84 - $30.97. The stock showed a positive movement of +1.34% and closed its session at $26.46. The market capitalization of the stock remained 2.87 billion. USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of building materials worldwide. The company operates in three reportable segments: North American Gypsum, Worldwide Ceilings, and Building Products Distribution.



For How Long USG will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) exchanged 1.04 million shares and the average volume remained 1.19 million shares. The stock escalated +0.33% and closed the session at $48.37. The beta of the stock remained 0.88 and the EPS of the stock remained 3.13. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 130.29 million. Darden Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates restaurants under the Red Lobster, Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Wildfish Seafood Grille brand names.



Will DRI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) volume of 1.04 million shares, while the average volume remained 1.55 million shares. The stock decreased -0.92% and finished the session Friday at $166.44. The EPS of the stock remained 3.67. The one month of the stock was +6.29% and three month trend remained positive +26.34%. EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. As of December 31, 2012, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 1,811 million barrels of oil equivalent of which 701 million barrels (MMBbl) were crude oil and condensate reserves, and 320 MMBbl were natural gas liquids reserves; and 4,740 billion cubic feet were natural gas reserves.



Will EOG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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