Watch List - Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc (OTCMKTS:KBLB), E-Waste Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:EWSI) , Leap Wireless International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEAP) , Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc (OTCMKTS:KBLB), E-Waste Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:EWSI) , Leap Wireless International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEAP) , Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY)



Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc (OTCMKTS:KBLB) opened at the price of $0.07, along with 644,999.00 shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $0.07 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $0.0640 by scoring -4.48% at 12:04PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it lost almost -21.86%. In the previous 3 months it dropped -20%. Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on developing protein-based fibers using recombinant DNA technology for commercial applications in textile, specialty fiber, and technical textile industries.



Has KBLB Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



E-Waste Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:EWSI) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.06, starting its day trade with a price of $0.06 and reported a decrease of -31.51%. Its most recent trading price was $0.0400 at 12:26PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.08 - $0.10, while today, up until 12:26PM, its minimum price was $0.04. E-Waste Systems recently added a volume of 994,037.0 shares, versus its average volume of 2.92 million shares. E-Waste Systems, Inc. provides waste electric and electronic equipment processing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is also involved in the provision of end-to-end solutions in IT asset recovery, e-waste management, and electronics reverse logistics.



Has EWSI Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Leap Wireless International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEAP) remained among the bulls of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went up 0.48% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 1.66 points, while its earnings per share was -$4.16.



During the last 5 day’s it gained 3.43%, while its last one month’s performance stands at - 4.49%. Leap Wireless International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital wireless services under the Cricket brand name in the United States.



For How Long LEAP Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY) is trading with a rise of 10.93% along with the exchange price of $2.03 up till now while its introductory price for today was $1.86.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook overview as it gained 111.4% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the improvement of 6.85%. ImageWare Systems, Inc. provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, and law enforcement and public safety markets.



Will IWSY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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