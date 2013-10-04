Watch List - Lightwave Logic, Inc.(OTCMKTS:LWLG) , AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS) , 3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN(OTCMKTS:TDEY) , Amarium Technologies Inc.(OTCMKTS:AMMG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Lightwave Logic, Inc.(OTCMKTS:LWLG) , AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS) , 3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN(OTCMKTS:TDEY) , Amarium Technologies Inc.(OTCMKTS:AMMG)



Lightwave Logic, Inc.(OTCMKTS:LWLG) opened at the price of $0.89, along with 34,287.00 shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $0.89 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $0.860 by scoring -3.37% at 11:03AM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it lost almost -5.49%. In the previous 3 months it dropped -4.44%. Lightwave Logic, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the development of application specific electro-optic polymers and non-linear all-optical polymers for various applications in the electro-optic device market.



Has LWLG Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.0635, starting its day trade with a price of $0.0635 and reported a decrease of -6.93%. Its most recent trading price was $0.0591. 52 week price range of the company is $0.057 - $0.0635, while today, its minimum price was $0.057. Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates and diagnostic blood tests to diagnose and treat human diseases in the United States.



Has AMBS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN(OTCMKTS:TDEY) remained among the bears of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went down -10.91% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at -11.43 points.



During the last 5 day’s it declined -2.22%, while its last one month’s performance stands at +388.89%. 3D Eye Solutions, Inc. engages in developing, providing, and integrating content conversion service for the 3D stereo and auto-stereo media industry in the United States. The company offers 3D Eye Solutions conversion technology that supports education by converting older DVD video content libraries to deliver content for use.



Why Should Investors Buy TDEY After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Amarium Technologies Inc.(OTCMKTS:AMMG) is trading with a rise of 33.33% along with the exchange price of $0.260 up till now while its introductory price for today was $0.20.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook overview as it gained 73.33% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the plummet of -52.21%. Amarium Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and sale of software solutions and network security products in the United States and the People?s Republic of China.



Will AMMG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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