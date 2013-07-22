Watch List - LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR) (OTCMKTS:LVMUY), Alpha Bank A.E. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ALBKY), MyEcheck Inc (OTCMKTS:MYEC), SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS:SCPZF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR) (OTCMKTS:LVMUY), Alpha Bank A.E. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ALBKY), MyEcheck Inc (OTCMKTS:MYEC), SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS:SCPZF)



LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR) (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) opened at the price of $34.74, touched its highest price of the day at $36.96 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $34.76 by scoring -0.49% at 11:56AM.



In the previous 3 months it gain +8.73%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 39,078.00 shares up-till now, which is lower than its average volume of 80,210.00 shares. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA, (LVMH), is a France-based luxury goods company. It owns a portfolio of luxury brands and its business activities are divided into five business groups: Wines and Spirits, Fashion and Leather Goods, Perfumes and Cosmetics, Watches and Jewelry, and Selective Retailing



Alpha Bank A.E. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.19, starting its day trade with a price of $0.19 and reported an a increase of +0.188%. Its most recent trading price was $0.188 at 11:57AM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.17- $0.93, while today, up until 11:57AM, its minimum price was $0.17 Tesco PLC recently added a volume of 406,208.00 shares, versus its average volume of 527,830.00 shares. Alpha Bank SA is a Greece-based banking institution. It has six business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other. The Retail Banking sector offers all types of deposit products, loan facilities and debit and credit cards.



MyEcheck Inc (OTCMKTS:MYEC) During the last 5 day’s it gained +39.34%, while its last one month’s performance stands at+ 80.85%. The company’s traded volume is 17.98M shares, as compared to its average volume of 22.92M shares. MyECheck, Inc. (MyECheck) is an electronic transaction data processor. The Company provides an alternative payment solution to paper checks, cards or ACH payments.



SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS:SCPZF) stock recently hit highest its price at $3.65, starting its day trade with a price of $3.52 and reported an a increase of +4.90%. Its most recent trading price was $3.63 at 11:52AM. 52 week price range of the company is $3.31 - $4.77, while today, up until 11:52AM, its minimum price was $3.50 Bayside Corp recently added a volume of 116,843.00 shares, versus its average volume of 120,763.00 shares. Sprott Resource Corp., through its subsidiaries, invests and operates in oil and gas, energy, agriculture and agricultural nutrient projects, precious metals, and other natural resources. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas interests in Alberta, Canada and Montana, the United States.



