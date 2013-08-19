Watch List -Market Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH), Organovo Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:ONVO), NovaGold Resources Inc. (USA) (NYSEMKT:NG), Claude Resources Inc. (USA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Market Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH), Organovo Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:ONVO), NovaGold Resources Inc. (USA) (NYSEMKT:NG), Claude Resources Inc. (USA) (NYSEMKT:CGR)



Market Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) remained a bear for the day as it reported the loss momentum of -0.33% and closed at $45.13 after gaining total volume of 502,556.00 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $45.29. So far, the company’s stock is down -60.14% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a decline of -60.14%.Market Vectors Oil Services ETF (the Fund) is a non-diversified investment company. The Fund seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors United States Listed Oil Services 25 Index (MVOIHTR).



Has OIH Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Organovo Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:ONVO) reported the gain of 1.73% and closed at $ 5.87 with the total traded volume of 2.57M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 6.00. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 449.10 million.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $1.80 - $8.50, while during last trade its minimum price was $5.87 and it gained its highest price of $6.15. Company's last 5 days shows an uptrend turn with an upsurge of 6.73%. Organovo Holdings, Inc. (Organovo), formerly Real Estate Restoration & Rental, Inc., is a development-stage company.



For How Long ONVO will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



NovaGold Resources Inc. (USA) (NYSEMKT:NG) closed at the price of $3.15 after opening at $3.19. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.15 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.07 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $3.12, while it touched its highest price for the day at $3.25. NG beta value stands at 1.60 points. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NovaGold) is a precious metals company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The Company has a portfolio of mineral properties located in Alaska, the United States and British Columbia, Canada.



How Should Investors Trade NG Now? Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis



Claude Resources Inc. (USA) (NYSEMKT:CGR) reported the up of +10.42%, to close at $0.287, with the overall traded volume of 1.89 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is down -48.28%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.19 and $0.94 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.30. Its introductory price for the day was $0.27. Claude Resources Inc. (Claude) is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties and the production and marketing of minerals. Claude's mineral properties are located in northern Saskatchewan and northwestern Ontario.



Will CGR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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