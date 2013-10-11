Watch List - mLight Tech, Inc.(OTCMKTS:MLGT) , AMERICAN COMMUNITY(OTCMKTS:ACYD), Bluegate Corp(OTCMKTS:BGAT) , Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: mLight Tech, Inc.(OTCMKTS:MLGT) , AMERICAN COMMUNITY(OTCMKTS:ACYD), Bluegate Corp(OTCMKTS:BGAT) , Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT)



mLight Tech, Inc.(OTCMKTS:MLGT) shares down -20.41% during the current trading session, hitting $0.0390 recently.



The share price of MLGT is currently trading within the range of $0.03 to $0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 million. mLight Tech, Inc., a development stage company, intends to provide software solutions to simplify the management of networked personal computers. It plans to develop products to automate network inventory and reporting, diagramming and documentation, problem identification and resolution, and the assessment of IT compliance. mLight Tech, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.



Has MLGT Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



AMERICAN COMMUNITY(OTCMKTS:ACYD) shares traded down -8.24% during the current trading session, hitting $0.0390 recently. The share price of ACYD is currently trading within the range of $0.03to $0.05. Company’s beta value stands at -2.73 points.



ACYD current trading volume is 9.77 million, while its average volume is 21.05 million shares. WIALAN Technologies, LLC operates as a software and hardware integrator that manufactures industrial grade wireless equipment to enable the deployment of IP base services.



Has ACYD Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Bluegate Corp(OTCMKTS:BGAT) is trading with an upsurge of 452.94%, along with the trading price of $0.0470 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.06.



BGAT recently gained a volume of 2.11 million shares, while its average volume is 572.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.01 - $0.09, while today, up until 12:38PM, its minimum price was $0.02. Bluegate Corporation engages in networking service business that provides Internet connectivity to corporate clients on a subscription basis in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Houston, Texas. Bluegate Corporation is a subsidiary of SAI Corporation.



For How Long BGAT Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT) stock hit its highest price at $0.06, after starting its trade at $0.06. Company reported an decrease of -0.79% at the price of $0.0625 recently and its current day range is from $0.06 to $0.06.



Nokia’s total market capitalization remained $38.69 million, along with the total outstanding shares of 3.02 million. Growlife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets horticulture and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. It offers LED lights for indoor growing; wireless monitoring and control equipment to operate grow room functions; and plant growing systems and accessories, including nutrients, media, timers, controls, and automated water accessories.



Will PHOT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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