Watch List - mLight Tech, Inc.(OTCMKTS:MLGT), Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PVCT) ,Media Analytics Corp(OTCBB:MEDA), Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: mLight Tech, Inc.(OTCMKTS:MLGT), Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PVCT) ,Media Analytics Corp(OTCBB:MEDA), Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP)



mLight Tech, Inc.(OTCMKTS:MLGT) is trading with an drop of -16.07%, along with the trading price of $0.0470 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.06.



NOK recently gained a volume of 247,038.00 shares, while its average volume is 452,527.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.04 - $0.38, while today, up until 11:08AM, its minimum price was $0.04.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic declining overview as it lost -47.78%, while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the plunge of -47.78%.mLight Tech, Inc., a development stage company, intends to provide software solutions to simplify the management of networked personal computers. It plans to develop products to automate network inventory and reporting, diagramming and documentation, problem identification and resolution, and the assessment of information technology compliance.



Has MLGT Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PVCT) stock hit its highest price at $0.83, after starting its trade at $0.852. Company reported an increase of 0.75% at the price of $0.820 recently and its current day range is from $0.82 to $0.83.



Nokia’s total market capitalization remained $106.76 million, along with the total outstanding shares of 128.62 million. Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications.



For How Long PVCT will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Media Analytics Corp(OTCBB:MEDA) recently soared 8.80% after opening at $1.25. Its current trading price is $1.36. In the current session, the stocks gained total volume of 538,527.00 shares.



Company’s most recent highest price in today’s trading session is $1.38 while its minimum price was $1.25.



For How Long MEDA Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP) opened day trade at $0.02 and showed a uptrend and reached the price of $0.0155 recently with the decline of -2.65%. Overall trading volume of the shares is 6.43million during the early hour of trading, while its average volume is 18.55 million shares. CERP overall market capitalization is $11.16 million. If we look at the previous 5 day’s performance of the company, it shows an upward/downward momentum with the gain/loss of more than 1.31%.



Will CERP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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