Watch List: Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP), eBay Inc(NASDAQ:EBAY), Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP), eBay Inc(NASDAQ:EBAY), Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)



Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) opened its shares at the price of $31.96 for the day. Its closing price was $31.60 after losing -1.50% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 7.56 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 9.07million shares. The beta of MDLZ stands at0.59.



Mondelez International, Inc. (Mondelez International), is a snack manufacturing company. The Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products for consumers in approximately 165 countries around the world.



Has MDLZ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) percentage change plunged -9.15% to close at $73.55 with the total traded volume of 6.89 million shares, and average volume of 1.64 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $28.63 - $82.19, while its day lowest price was $72.88 and it hit its day highest price at $81.99.



TripAdvisor, Inc. (TripAdvisor) is an online travel research company, enabling users to plan and have a trip.



Has TRIP Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



eBay Inc(NASDAQ:EBAY) started its trading session with the price of $54.14 and closed at $54.23 by scoring +0.20%. EBAY’s stocks traded with total volume of 6.77 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 10.08 million shares. The beta of EBAY stands at 1.42. Day range of the stock was $53.99 -$54.52.



eBay Inc. is a global technology company that enables commerce through three reportable segments: Marketplaces, Payments, and GSI.



Why Should Investors Buy EBAY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) ended its day with the loss of -3.06% and closed at the price of $24.04 after opening at $24.72. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 5.21 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.48 million shares.



Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is diversified television broadcasting company. The Company owns or provides certain programming, operating or sales services to more television stations.



Why Should Investors Buy SBGI After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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