Watch List - NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTEK), Campbell Resources, Inc. (USA) (OTCMKTS:CBLRF), BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAESY), E-REWARDS NETWORK (OTCMKTS:ERNI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTEK), Campbell Resources, Inc. (USA) (OTCMKTS:CBLRF), BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAESY), E-REWARDS NETWORK (OTCMKTS:ERNI)



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTEK) opened at the price of $0.08, along with 2.20 million shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $0.08 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $0.08 by scoring +6.67% at 1:28PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it lost almost +21.21%. In the previous 3 months it added +463.38%. NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. operates as a technology company with focus on entertainment industry worldwide. The company virtual manufactures and develops technology and games, and then licenses to coin-op arcade, casino gaming, and consumer gaming markets



For How Long NTEK Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Campbell Resources, Inc. (USA) (OTCMKTS:CBLRF) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.0028, starting its day trade with a price of $0.0015 and reported a decrease of -18.18%. Its most recent trading price was $0.0013 at 12:31PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.001 - $0.0009, while today, up until 12:31PM, its minimum price was $0.0013. Campbell Resources recently added a volume of 3.18M shares, versus its average volume of 96,942.00 shares. Campbell Resources Inc. engages in the development and exploitation of copper and gold mining properties in the Chibougamau region of Quebec. It holds interests primarily in the Corner Bay property, which is located approximately 55 kilometers south of the city of Chibougamau, Quebec. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.



Has CBLRF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAESY) remained among the bull of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went up +1.02% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 0.98 points.



During the last 5 day’s it declined -1.46%, while its last one month’s performance stands at -1.56%. The company’s traded volume is 31,081.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 83,233.00 shares. BAE Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, and hybrid electric drive systems.



Will BAESY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



E-REWARDS NETWORK (OTCMKTS:ERNI) is trading with a drop of -0.54% along with the exchange price of $0.371 up till now while its introductory price for today was $0.38.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook overview as it gained 3.06% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the improvement of -2.37%. E-Rewards Network Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the loyalty/rewards industry. It offers Earn IQ, a consumer loyalty platform coupled with marketing and advertising services for various industries.



Will ERNI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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