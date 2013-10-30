Watch List - Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSRGY), MOTORS LIQ CO (OTCMKTS:MTLQU), PAR PETE CORP (OTCBB:PARR), AZINCOURT URANIUM (OTCMKTS:AZURF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSRGY), MOTORS LIQ CO (OTCMKTS:MTLQU), PAR PETE CORP (OTCBB:PARR), AZINCOURT URANIUM (OTCMKTS:AZURF)



Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) declined -0.62% recently, while trading on 166,350.00 shares at the price of $73.08. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $61.50 on Nov 16, 2012 and was moved to its maximum level of $73.90 on Apr 3, 2013. The stock changed hands in a range of $72.81 to $73.45, bringing its market capitalization at about $237.15B. Nestle SA is a Switzerland-based holding company of the Nestle Group (the Group) and is principally engaged in the development and production of food and beverage. The Group manages its Food and Beverages business through three geographic zones (Zone Europe, Zone Americas and Zone Asia.



Has NSRGY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



MOTORS LIQ CO (OTCMKTS:MTLQU) added 2.93% recently, in the current trading session, at $36.38 with a total volume of 279,237.00 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 227,343.00 shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $18.76 and above $37.00. It floated in a range of $35.60 to $36.45 during the recent trading session. Its market capitalization now moved to about $1.07B.



For How Long MTLQU Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



PAR PETE CORP (OTCBB:PARR) recently recorded up of 2.11% and was moving within a range of $2.37 -$2.48. Its current trading price is $2.42. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.80 on Dec 4, 2012 and $2.45 was the best price in the same period. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 423,496.00 shares, versus an average volume of 566,123.00 shares. Par Petroleum Corporation, an independent natural gas and oil company, manages and maintains interests in various energy-related assets, primarily natural gas assets located in the Piceance Basin in western Colorado.



Will PARR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



AZINCOURT URANIUM (OTCMKTS:AZURF) added 8.83% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $7.04M. The total number of shares that changed hands during the current session up till now was 537,653.00 shares, as compared to average trading volume of 37,747.00 shares. The share price after opening at $0.29, made a high of $0.34 and hovered above $0.28, while its recent trading price was $0.297. Azincourt Uranium Inc. operates as a uranium exploration company in Canada. Its principal property includes the option to earn up to a 50% interest in the Patterson Lake project that covers an area of 27,000 hectares and is located in Athabasca Basin, Canada.



Why Should Investors Buy AZURF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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