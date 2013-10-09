Watch List - Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR)(NYSE:ALU) , Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB) , Intel Corporation(NASDAQ:INTC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR)(NYSE:ALU) , Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB) , Intel Corporation(NASDAQ:INTC)



Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY) shares traded down -0.39% during the current trading session, hitting $67.11 recently.



The share price of NSRGY is currently trading within the range of $66.55to $67.12. The company has a market capitalization of $217.25 billion. Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides nutrition, health, and wellness products worldwide. The company offers baby foods primarily under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands.



Has NSRGY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR)(NYSE:ALU) shares traded up +0.29% during the current trading session, hitting $3.50 recently. The share price of ALU is currently trading within the range of $3.43 to $3.56. Company’s beta value stands at 2.34 points.



Nokia’s current trading volume is 36.61 million, while its average volume is 25.341 million shares. Alcatel-Lucent provides networking and communications technology, products, and services to service providers, enterprises, and governments worldwide. Its Networks segment designs Internet protocol (IP)/multiprotocol label switching core and edge routers, carrier Ethernet access and aggregation switch/routers.



For How Long ALU will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB) is trading with an drop of -4.11%, along with the trading price of $0.140 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.15.



SGLB recently gained a volume of 5.16 million shares, while its average volume is 3.59 million shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.01 - $0.15, while today, up until 1:54PM, its minimum price was $0.13. Sigma Labs, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of manufacturing and materials technologies, and R&D solutions. It also focuses on commercializing technologies and products in various industry sectors



Why Should Investors Buy SGLB After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Intel Corporation(NASDAQ:INTC) stock hit its highest price at $22.96, after starting its trade at $0.30. Company reported an increase of 0.65% at the price of $22.62 recently and its current day range is from $22.48 to $22.96.



INTC total market capitalization remained $112.84 billion, along with the total outstanding shares of 4.98 billion. Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells integrated digital technology platforms worldwide. The company operates through PC Client Group, Data Center Group, Other Intel Architecture, Software and Services, and All Other segments



Will INTC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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