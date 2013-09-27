Watch List - Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), ReneSola Ltd. (ADR)(NYSE:SOL), Unseen Solar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PCWT), OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), ReneSola Ltd. (ADR)(NYSE:SOL), Unseen Solar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PCWT), OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS)



Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY) after gain 0.52% during the current trading session, hitting $70.03recently.



The share price of NSRGY is currently trading within the range of $69.80to $70.03. The company has a market capitalization of $224.67 billion. Company’s beta value stands at 0.62 points. NSRGY current trading volume is 147,701.00, while its average volume is 854,845.00 shares. Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides nutrition, health, and wellness products worldwide. The company offers baby foods primarily under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands.



What was the Moving Force behind NSRGY On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on NSRGY



ReneSola Ltd. (ADR)(NYSE:SOL) shares traded up +6.29% during the current trading session, hitting $4.73 recently. The share price of SOL is currently trading within the range of $4.40 to $4.72. Company’s beta value stands at 3.30 points.



SOL current trading volume is 4.04 million, while its average volume is 4.46 million shares. Sollensys Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops touch screen panels for use in consumer products. The company holds various patents and proprietary technology on the touch screen panel sensors and the manufacturing process.



For How Long SOL will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Unseen Solar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PCWT) is trading with an upsurge of 12.00%, along with the trading price of $0.254 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.23.



PCWT recently gained a volume of 10.33 million shares, while its average volume is 5.43 million shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.09 - $0.32, while today, up until 12:17|PM, its minimum price was $0.23. Pacific Clean Water Technologies Inc. engages in the provision and operation of on-site chemical and non-chemical water treatment programs for the treatment of boilers, cooling systems, and process systems in the southwestern United States.



For How Long PCWT Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS) stock hit its highest price at $0.26, after starting its trade at $0.25. Company reported an decrease of -1.17% at the price of $0.253 recently and its current day range is from $0.25 to $0.26.



ONCS total market capitalization remained $22.37 million, along with the total outstanding shares of 88.41 million. OncoSec Medical Incorporated designs, develops, and commercializes novel cancer therapeutic products in the United States.



Will ONCS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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