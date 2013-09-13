Watch List - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSANY), PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR (OTCMKTS:PPERY), WM MORRISON SUPERMAR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY), COASTAL ENERGY COMPA (OTCMKTS:CENJF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSANY), PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR (OTCMKTS:PPERY), WM MORRISON SUPERMAR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY), COASTAL ENERGY COMPA (OTCMKTS:CENJF)



Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSANY) opened at the price of $20.21, along with 2.10 billion shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $20.21 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $20.13 by scoring +0.39% at 12:59PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it lost almost -6.42%. In the previous 3 months it dropped -5.37%. Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., together, with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive products and marine equipment primarily in Japan, the People?s Republic of China, North America, and Europe.



What was the Moving Force behind NSANY On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on NSANY



PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR (OTCMKTS:PPERY) stock recently hit highest its price at $7.59, starting its day trade with a price of $7.40 and reported an increase of 5.56%. Its most recent trading price was $7.59 at 12:52 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $5.70 - $11.06, while today, up until 12:52 PM, its minimum price was $7.39 PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR recently added a volume of 96,890.00 shares, versus its average volume of 286,913.00 shares. PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in institutional and corporate banking, commercial and business banking, consumer finance, micro and retail banking, and treasury, financial institution, and special asset management businesses in Indonesia.



For How Long PPERY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



WM MORRISON SUPERMAR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) remained among the bears of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went down -2.79% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 0.43 points.



During the last 5 day’s it gained 1.3%, while its last one month’s performance stands at - 3.63%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates as a food retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers various categories of products, including grocery; fresh and frozen foods; beers, wines, and spirits; health and beauty products; household products; and baby products.



Why Should Investors Buy MRWSY After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



COASTAL ENERGY COMPA (OTCMKTS:CENJF) is trading with a rise of 2.76% along with the exchange price of $ 8,755.00 up till now while its introductory price for today was $17.18.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright diminishing overview as it lost -6.38% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the improvement of 7.2%. Coastal Energy Company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand. The company holds 100% interests in the G5/43 block that covers an area of approximately 2,494 square kilometers.



Will CENJF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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