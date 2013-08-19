Watch List - OncoSec Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:ONCS), Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCBB:WTER), Applied DNA Sciences Inc (OTCBB:APDN), PTA HOLDINGS in (OTCMKTS:PTAH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: OncoSec Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:ONCS), Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCBB:WTER), Applied DNA Sciences Inc (OTCBB:APDN), PTA HOLDINGS IN (OTCMKTS:PTAH)



OncoSec Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:ONCS) decreased -4.92% at the price of $0.290 recently on a traded volume of 1.63 million shares, in comparison to 1.77 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over +31.82%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $25.64 million and its total outstanding shares are 88.41 million. OncoSec Medical Incorporated designs, develops, and commercializes novel cancer therapeutic products in the United States. Its products combine proprietary electroporation delivery technology with a chemotherapeutic or novel DNA-based immunotherapeutics, known as OMS ElectroOncology.



Has ONCS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCBB:WTER) soared +8.06% at the trading price of $0.670 on a traded volume of 305,407 shares till now, whereas its average trading volume is 239,437 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +11.67%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.64 and $0.69. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and selling bottled alkaline water in bulk for retail sale. The company offers bottled alkaline water to retail consumers in three-liter and one-gallon volumes under the Alkaline84 brand. Its target retail markets include chain and independent health food stores; grocery stores; convenience stores; drug stores; and the mass retail market.



For How Long WTER will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Applied DNA Sciences Inc (OTCBB:APDN) dropped -2.21% at the $0.129 recently. So far in three months, the stock is down -43.47%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.07 and $0.31. Its introductory price for the day was $0.13, with the overall traded volume of 95.71 million shares. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides botanical-DNA based security and authentication solutions in Europe and the United States. The company offers SigNature DNA markers for embedding into a range of products, including various inks, dyes, textile treatments, thermal ribbon, thread, varnishes, and adhesives.



Why Should Investors Buy APDN After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



PTA HOLDINGS IN (OTCMKTS:PTAH), after opening its shares at the price of $0.0014, jumped +14.29% , its recent trading price was $0.0016 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 37.71 million shares, in comparison to 8.9 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.0002 and $0.02. Its introductory price for the day was $0.0014. PTA Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel agency in the United States. It also operates a travel agent training school and a travel kiosk. The company?s kiosks generate multiple revenue streams in the forms of advertising and point of sale. PTA Holdings, Inc. is based in Cleveland, Georgia.



Why Should Investors Buy PTAH After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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