Watch List - Pengrowth Energy Corp (USA) (NYSE:PGH), Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG), Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO), Janus Capital Group Inc (NYSE:JNS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Pengrowth Energy Corp (USA) (NYSE:PGH), Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG), Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO), Janus Capital Group Inc (NYSE:JNS)



Pengrowth Energy Corp (USA) (NYSE:PGH) opened the session at $5.60, remained amid the day range of $5.57 - $5.64, and closed the session at $5.60. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.71% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.31 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.68 million shares. Pengrowth Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in Canada. It primarily explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, and Ontario.



Has PGH Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) traded with volume of 1.26 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 1.97 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.61 - $.57. The stock showed a negative movement of -1.78% and closed its session at $6.08. The market capitalization of the stock remained 926.30 million. Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States and internationally.



Has KEG Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) exchanged 1.25 million shares and the average volume remained 1.11 million shares. The stock escalated +0.39% and closed the session at $12.95. The beta of the stock remained 2.74 and the EPS of the stock remained -0.25. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 162.82 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, renovation, and sale of luxury, upper upscale, and upscale full-service hotels in the United States.



Will SHO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Janus Capital Group Inc (NYSE:JNS) gained volume of 1.20 million shares, while the average volume remained 3.04 million shares. The stock decreased -1.06% and finished the session Wednesday at $9.35. The EPS of the stock remained 0.54. The one month of the stock was +6.98% and three month trend remained positive +5.41%. Janus Capital Group, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company with approximately $167.7 billion in assets under management. It also provides retirement planning, investment planning, tax planning, investment for college, and tax planning services to its clients.



Will JNS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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