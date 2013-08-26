Watch List: ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBF), Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY), United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL), Suncor Energy Inc. (USA) (NYSE:SU)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBF), Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY), United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL), Suncor Energy Inc. (USA) (NYSE:SU)



ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBF) opened its shares at the price of $33.35 for the day. Its closing price was $32.89 after losing -1.29% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.56 million shares. The beta of TBF stands at0.68.



Will TBF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) percentage change surged +1.20% to close at $27.81 with the total traded volume of 3.54 million shares, and average volume of 4.51million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $24.22 - $33.24, while its day lowest price was $27.32 and it hit its day highest price at $27.82.



Weyerhaeuser Company, a forest products company, grows and harvests trees, builds homes, and manufactures forest products worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy WY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) started its trading session with the price of $230.24 and closed at $29.72 by scoring -1.30%. UAL’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.51 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 4.79million shares. The beta of UAL stands at 0.74. Day range of the stock was $29.67 -$30.31.



United Continental Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services.



Why Should Investors Buy UAL After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Suncor Energy Inc. (USA) (NYSE:SU) ended its day with the gain of +1.96% and closed at the price of $34.31 after opening at $33.87. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.55 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.76 million shares.



Suncor Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands.



For How Long SU’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Fin d out via this report



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