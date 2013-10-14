Watch List - Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY) , SK3 Group Inc(OTCMKTS:SKTO), Trans Global Group Inc(OTCMKTS:TGGI), TOKYO ELECTRON LTD(OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY) , SK3 Group Inc(OTCMKTS:SKTO), Trans Global Group Inc(OTCMKTS:TGGI), TOKYO ELECTRON LTD(OTCMKTS:TOELY)



Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY) shares traded up +0.97% during the current trading session, hitting $66.38 recently.



The share price of RHHBY is currently trading within the range of $65.64 to $66.41. The company has a market capitalization of $229.03 billion, whereas its total outstanding shares are 3.45 billion. Roche Holding AG operates in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, European Union, and internationally. It discovers, develops, and delivers diagnostic and therapeutic products and services that enable patients and healthcare professionals in the detection, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and treatment monitoring of diseases.



What was the Moving Force behind RHHBY On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on RHHBY



SK3 Group Inc(OTCMKTS:SKTO) shares traded up +33.33% during the current trading session, hitting $0.0132 recently. The share price of SKTO is currently trading within the range of $0.01 to $0.01. Company’s beta value stands at 30.18 points.



SKTO current trading volume is 36.07 million, while its average volume is 6.81 million shares. SK3 Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a range of healthcare services in the United States. The company provides hospice care services to individuals diagnosed with life-limiting illness and prefer to decline aggressive treatment.



For How Long SKTO will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Trans Global Group Inc(OTCMKTS:TGGI) is trading with an drop of -12.50%, along with the trading price of $0.0007 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.06



TGGI recently gained a volume of 153.43 million shares, while its average volume is 93.36 million shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.01 - $0.02, while today, up until 1:37PM, its minimum price was $0.01. Trans Global Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a hosting platform for client and non clients to host their Websites. The company offers various services, including conceptual design, custom programming, SEO, campaign management.



Why Should Investors Buy TGGI After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



TOKYO ELECTRON LTD(OTCMKTS:TOELY) stock hit its highest price at $13.98, after starting its trade at $13.82. Company reported an increase of 0.43% at the price of $13.95 recently and its current day range is from $13.75 to $13.98.



TOELY total market capitalization remained $10.03 billion. Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor production equipment (SPE), flat panel display (FPD), and photovoltaic cell (PV) production equipment in the United States.



Will TOELY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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