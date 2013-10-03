Watch List - SUTIMCo International Inc(OTCMKTS:SUTI) , PV ENTERPRISES (OTCMKTS:VDSC), THEDIRECTORY.COM INC(OTCMKTS:SEEK) , Creative Edge Nutrition Inc (OTCMKTS:FITX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SUTIMCo International Inc(OTCMKTS:SUTI) , PV ENTERPRISES (OTCMKTS:VDSC), THEDIRECTORY.COM INC(OTCMKTS:SEEK) , Creative Edge Nutrition Inc (OTCMKTS:FITX)



SUTIMCo International Inc(OTCMKTS:SUTI) opened at the price of $0.0002, along with 113.23 million shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $614.25 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $0.0002 by scoring +100.00% at 12:19PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it lost almost -50%. In the previous 3 months it dropped -50%. SUTIMCo International, Inc. (SUTI) is a holding company, which utilizes a platform to launch new technology enterprises based on university research developed technologies. The Company provides experienced management to early stage companies that reduce risk of business failure.



What was the Moving Force behind SUTI On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on SUTI



PV ENTERPRISES (OTCMKTS:VDSC) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.01, starting its day trade with a price of $0.0016 and reported a decrease of -13.64%. Its most recent trading price was $0.0019 at 12:40 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.01 - $0.02, while today, up until 12:40PM, its minimum price was $0.01.



Has VDSC Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



THEDIRECTORY.COM INC(OTCMKTS:SEEK) remained among the bears of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went down -7.14% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at points.



During the last 5 day’s it gained 62.5%, while its last one month’s performance stands at +62.5%.



Why Should Investors Buy SEEK After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Creative Edge Nutrition Inc (OTCMKTS:FITX) is trading with along with the exchange price of $29.35 up till now while its introductory price for today was $0.0015.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright diminishing overview as it lost -89.66% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the improvement of 36.36%. Creative Edge Nutrition Inc. (CENergy), formerly Laufer Bridge Enterprises Inc, is engaged in the development, marketing and sales of nutraceuticals and health supplements. The Company’s product categories include lean, energy, essentials, mass, vitamins and apparel. In July 2012, it acquired Innovative Fulfillment Corp.



What FITX Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



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