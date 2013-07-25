Watch List - the Home Depot, Inc.(NYSE:HD), Lowe's Companies, Inc.(NYSE:LOW), Builders FirstSource, Inc.(NASDAQ:BLDR), Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc(NYSE:LL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: The Home Depot, Inc.(NYSE:HD), Lowe's Companies, Inc.(NYSE:LOW), Builders FirstSource, Inc.(NASDAQ:BLDR), Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc(NYSE:LL)



The Home Depot, Inc.(NYSE:HD) decreased -2.29% at the price of $78.43 recently on a traded volume of 5.08 million shares, in comparison to 7.19 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is over +26.9%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $65 million and its total outstanding shares are 89 million. The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer. Its stores sell building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself, do-it-for-me, and professional customers.



Has HD Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Lowe's Companies, Inc.(NYSE:LOW) plunged -1.79% at the trading price of $43.95 on a traded volume of 4.52 million shares till now, whereas its average trading volume is 7.14 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +16.3%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $43.78 and $44.69. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer. It offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and home decorating.



Has LOW Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Builders FirstSource, Inc.(NASDAQ:BLDR) dropped down -0.80% at the $6.23 recently. So far in three months, the stock is up down 400%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.01 and $3.90. Its introductory price for the day was $6.24, with the overall traded volume of 287,934.00 shares. Builders FirstSource, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of structural and related building products for residential new construction primarily in the southern and eastern United States.



Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc(NYSE:LL), after opening its shares at the price of $91.89, dropped -1.37% , its recent trading price was $91.34 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 392,668.00 shares, in comparison to 807,618.00 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $36.35and $96.00. Its introductory price for the day was $91.89. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories.



Why Should Investors Buy ll After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/