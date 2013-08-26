Watch List - VIRTUAL SOURCING, in (OTCMKTS:PGCX), ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS:AMAVF), Anavex Life Sciences Corp (OTCMKTS:AVXL), Gazprom OAO (ADR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: VIRTUAL SOURCING, IN (OTCMKTS:PGCX), ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS:AMAVF), Anavex Life Sciences Corp (OTCMKTS:AVXL), Gazprom OAO (ADR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)



VIRTUAL SOURCING, IN (OTCMKTS:PGCX) opened at the price of $0.87, along with 81,886 shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $0.90recently. The stock is trading at the price of $0.600 by scoring -28.57% at 1:56pM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost 35.29%. In the previous 3 months it scored +430.77%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 139,187.00 shares up-till now, which is higher/lower than its average volume of 90,020.00 shares. Virtual Sourcing, Inc. recycles fiberglass and composite products. The recycled materials are used in manufactured consumer goods, and as filler for other products.



Has PGCX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS:AMAVF) stock recently hit highest its price at $116.00, starting its day trade with a price of $111.00 and reported an increase of 115.25%. Its most recent trading price was $115.25 at 1:53 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $10.28 - $116.00, while today, up until 1:53 PM, its minimum price was $110.35. ARCAM AB ORD recently added a volume of 30,264.0 shares, versus its average volume of 18,897.00 shares. Arcam AB provides additive manufacturing solutions for the production of metal components.



For How Long AMAVF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Anavex Life Sciences Corp (OTCMKTS:AVXL) remained among the bears of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went down -7.78% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at -0.23 points, while its earnings per share was -$0.20.



During the last 5 day’s it declined -23.55%, while its last one month’s performance stands at +16.2%. The company’s traded volume is 140,342.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 149,222.00 shares. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (Anavex) is a development-stage company. Anavex is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of drug targets to treat diseases.



Why Should Investors Buy AVXL After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Gazprom OAO (ADR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) is trading with a fall of -0.75% along with the exchange price of $ 289,018.00 up till now while its introductory price for today was $8.02.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright diminishing overview as it lost -10.55% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the plumme of 0.5%. Today, up until 1:54PM, its minimum price was $7.90. Gazprom OAO s recently added a volume of 289,018.00 shares, versus its average volume of 861,983.00 shares. Gazprom OAO is a Russia-based company engaged in the operation of gas pipeline systems and gas supply to European countries. In addition, it is involved in the oil production and refining activities, as well as energy generation.



Will OGZPY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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