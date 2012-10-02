Watch out Fifty Shades of Grey; Maryland Woman Releases Her First Suspense/Erotica Novel "the Beginning: Intimate Misfortunes"

Halifax, Nova Scotia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2012 -- Calling all women! If you haven’t already, join the more than 200 readers who have already downloaded the new suspense, “The Beginning: Intimate Misfortunes” online.



“The Beginning: Intimate Misfortunes” is Charles County native and first-time author, N.Y. Hawkins’ (real name Nicole Y. Hawkins) fiction piece about a young lady who faces many trials and tribulations in her life, from being raped at the young age of thirteen, being hit by a car driven by her best friend, and throughout a tumultuous relationship and subsequent string of events.



This novel has it all…suspense, erotica, romance, mystery and crime. N.Y. Hawkins has taken the girl next door to new and unsuspected heights and the intricacies that transpire in this book will leave you wanting for more.



“The Beginning: Intimate Misfortunes” has already received rave reviews from readers, and fans are already asking for the next series.



You can purchase a copy of "The Beginning: Intimate Misfortunes" in hard copy or the Kindle version by visiting Amazon or by visiting www.nyhawkins.com.



If you would like more information about Nicole Y. Hawkins, please visiting www.nyhawkins.com.



About the Author: Nicole Ybona Thomas-Hawkins

Nicole Ybona Thomas-Hawkins was born on August 19, 1978, in Newburg, Maryland. She was raised by her mom, Stephanie Clark and her grandparents, Thomas and Juanita Clark. She attended Dr. Higdon Elementary School, Piccowaxen Middle School, and LaPlata High School.



Mrs. Hawkins began a career in the federal government to write and edit correspondence, biographies, Semiannual Reports to Congress, and Reports of Investigations for government officials. This is where her niche for writing started to kick in.



Now in her fourteenth year of being in the federal government, employed as a Correspondence Analyst, her day-to-day activities consist of editing correspondence for the Census Bureau.



Mrs. Hawkins contemplated the idea of her becoming an author frequently. It was a dream of hers for many years. However, thinking that her ideas for a book would not be good enough Nicole created a journal where she would write every night about her day’s experience. Her beloved grandmother became ill and just before she passed away, she gave Nicole a little advice. She told her never quit or give up on a dream that has the potential of becoming a reality. She also told her to always have trust in God, have patience and determination, and believe in yourself because having these qualities unlock the boundaries for you to achieve all goals that you set forth for yourself. Nicole embedded that advice into her heart and began the process of pursing her dream of her life.



Adjacent to literature, Mrs. Hawkins’ other worthwhile activities include enjoyable moments with her family, traveling, football, food preparation, and reading. She currently resides in Waldorf, Maryland, with her husband of fourteen years and her two beautiful daughters, Jordyn (11) and Baylie (5).



Nicole is also the author of "What to do When a Loved One Passes Away."