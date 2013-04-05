Watch out for 2013 Major League Baseball Season at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- AthleticsSeatingChart.com provides information about the different seating areas within Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum for Major League Baseball games hosted by the Oakland Athletics. The seating information is updated before the start of each baseball season. The Oakland Athletics is an excellent venue to watch a Major League Baseball game. The website gives detailed information on the different class of seats available at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.



The website displays an Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Seating chart that shows the seating arrangement in detail. It is widely used for all Major League Baseball games for Oakland Athletics. A map of Oakland Coliseum is also given to help people locate the place. AthleticsSeatingChart.com helps people buy athletics tickets at a cheaper rate for prominent athletics seats.



AthleticsSeatingChart.com exhibits different levels of seating at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum which are Athletics Field Boxes, Athletics Suites, Athletics Plaza Level, Athletics Diamond Level etc. The most costly ones would be the Diamond Level. The website claims that the most coveted seats are Athletics Diamond Level, the finest seats available for anyone in Major League Baseball.



The website says that both half and full season packages are available for the Diamond Level tickets, which is sold by the sales department of Athletics premium season. It says that Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum is used for National Football League games as well as Major League Baseball games. AthleticsSeatingChart.com also gives us the dimensions of Oakland Coliseum which tell that it has a seating capacity of 35,067 and more than 60,000 total seats.



The website also displays a wide range of facilities available at Oakland Coliseum. This includes Athletics Team Store which displays a wide array of A’s Apparel and merchandise. Another feature is tailgating where fans can hold back a tailgate area. Fans also have options to watch batting practice of their favorite players. Oakland Coliseum also has ample parking facility and a Stomper Funzone which is a kid’s play area. A customer response was as such, “The tickets are cheap, and you won't have much trouble finding any at the gates. You won't have to worry with rushing to a local box office like at same venues to pick tickets up early since there's a wide selection of them to choose from at the gate.”



About AthleticsSeatingChart.com

Media contact

