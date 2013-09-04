Watch out the Essential Tips for Safe Online Shopping

Abule Ijesha Lagos, Nigeria -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Online Shopping is surely one of the biggest and trendiest discoveries of the 21st Century. It saved the customers to roam around the streets to find the desired product. Now everything we want is just a click away. Whether you are looking for a beautiful diamond ring or a luxurious car; a few clicks is all what you need and the product will be sent at your home.



The escalating popularity of online shopping is attracting millions of customers every second from all across the globe. There are thousands and millions of online shopping websites available on the internet but are they safe to shop? Although online shopping provides plethora of benefits to the customer but along with these astounding traits; the risk of online frauds and identity theft is too on its peak.



There are uncountable numbers of stories where the customers had filed complaints regarding the money loss, information leak, poor services, hidden cost and much more. Are you comfortable while putting your confidential information and hard earned money on stake? If no then this post will tell you how to shop safely online.



Shop from Renowned Hubs

When you are opting for online shopping; it is safer to choose the hubs which are followed by a large number of customers. The renowned names can be trusted confidently as compare to those ‘never heard’ names of online shopping websites.



Keep Record of All Your Purchase

We all hate to keep record of the things BUT keeping record of your online purchase can help you to keep track of the orders that you placed but were never delivered. You can keep a printout of your purchase or can save the receipts in your computer for future referencing.



Look for the Security Icons

An unbroken key or closed lock in your browser window is a sign of security. This ensures that the website is safe but if you see the broken key or open lock sign; the website can be unsafe to explore. Beside with this simple trick; you must also ensure that the online shop website address begins with "https" instead of "http" when you are providing personal information, such as credit card details. This shows that you are in a secure area of the online shop.



About My Local eShop

MyLocaleShop is one of the most renowned ecommerce platform for every business as well as vendor to attract the customers on a wide platform with the aid of Internet/GSM technology incorporation with NIPOST.