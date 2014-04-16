Watch the Video, Read the Book: Enlightened Dog, JoeYoda, Has a Message for Human Beings

Hartford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- JoeYoda has news for the human race. Yes, he’s a dog. But it’s not quite that simple.



In a fabulous video homage to the noir film genre’ recently posted to YouTube, JoeYoda communicates through telepathy to tell the world about his new book, ‘Enlightenment Made Simple’. In this, his message to humans, JoeYoda details what the spiritual masters know about the nature of reality and answers the questions that so many humans have, such as: Why are we here? Is there a god? Is there life after death?



‘Channeled’ through his human David Bognar (yes, Bognar thinks he wrote it, but JoeYoda doesn’t want to hurt his feelings), ‘Enlightenment Made Simple’ is a revolutionary and useful understanding of human beings’ true nature. It combines quantum mechanics with a fundamental missing ingredient -- the psychology of spirituality. The book reveals how to make popular spiritual techniques work and provides relief from fear and suffering. In short, it’s a field guide to emotional wellbeing and spiritual enlightenment.



Synopsis:

‘Enlightenment Made Simple’ is a concise and slightly irreverent synthesis of the basics of ancient spiritual wisdom and modern psycho-spirituality. An expert researcher has summarized the prominent literature pertaining to the “big questions of life,” revealing the “secret” of enlightenment. ‘Enlightenment Made Simple’ provides people with an understanding of their true nature, their power to create, and how, ultimately, there is nothing to fear.



‘Enlightenment Made Simple’ is the culmination of a lifelong research project into the “big questions” of life. Greek philosophers called this knowledge “theosophia” or “divine wisdom.” It has been referred to as “the perennial philosophy”, “the great tradition’, and “the wisdom of the ages.” ‘Enlightenment Made Simple’, explains this ancient wisdom, and the mechanics of emotions essential to spiritual and emotional well being. It includes critical psychological information missing from books like The Power of Now and The Secret needed to make those techniques work. Most importantly, ‘Enlightenment Made Simple’ reveals the “secret” of enlightenment capable of providing release from fear, pain and suffering.



Since its publication, the book has been attracting rave reviews.



“Self-acceptance, love, creativity, and honoring each other are the tools we have to build a better world, but finding and using such tools can be a challenge in itself. In simple and beautiful ways, this excellent book helps us open the toolbox we have within ourselves. It invites us to discover the miracles at the heart of who we are so that we can be miraculous in our world,” wrote David Spangler, Author of Everyday Miracles: The Inner Art of Manifestation.



“David succeeds not only in exposing the exaggerated sense of distance between us and our naturally enlightened state of being, he contributes richly to our grasp of how our human individuality fits into the Cosmic Whole. His humor in the telling truly causes the reader to laugh the laugh of Buddha,” wrote Michael Bernard Beckwith, Author of Spiritual Liberation Fulfilling Your Soul’s Potential.



“Life is a miracle which we need to accept and explore. Read on and learn what creation is truly about,” wrote Bernie Siegel MD.



Calling the book “a must-read!” Kristina A. Stevens wrote: “Enlightenment Made Simple bridges the elusive gap between the law of attraction and the need to understand our emotions and feelings to provide a simple and insightful explanation behind the psychology of spirituality.”



As for JoeYoda, he has a simple, yet powerful message for potential readers:



“Imagine what your life would be like without fear. Imagine living a life filled with love, peace and understanding. It is possible. It’s your birthright.”



For more information about ‘Enlightenment Made Simple’ and its author, please visit the official website.



To purchase ‘Enlightenment Made Simple: A Practical Guide to what Psychologists, Scientists and Spiritual Masters say about the Nature of Reality’ please visit his human’s website at http://enlightenmentmadesimple.com/buy-this-book.



About David Bognar

David Bognar is a researcher/writer who researched, wrote and produced the award-winning public television documentary Cancer: Increasing Your Odds for Survival hosted by Walter Cronkite where he first presented leading edge research on mind/body medicine and spirituality. Enlightenment reports on the culmination of his life long quest and 40 years of research into the big questions of life, death and the nature of reality.