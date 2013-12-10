watch-winder.co.uk Get Ready for Christmas with Almost 50 New Products

Headstone Lane, Harrow, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- The UK's biggest watch winder and watch display case website, watch-winder.co.uk , has added almost 50 new products over the last two weeks, ahead of the busy Christmas period. In addition more than 20 new high quality watch winders and lots of new watch cases, there are also new humidors, wooden pen cases, cufflink boxes and valet trays, all at great prices and ready to ship for pre-Christmas delivery.



Product Manager Lynn Rosario says: "This Christmas we are giving our customers more choice than ever. We have new watch winders ranging from very small aluminium and leather products ideal for in safe use, all the way up to giant six and eight watch winders with additional storage for those with a large collection. We have added a total of twenty four new watch winders to our website this month, including some really nice and great value single wooden watch winders that are already selling fast.



"We also have some old favourites back in stock too. This includes Orbita Sparta one watch winders, back in stock and sold with a two year warranty, plus we have some single Sparta Deluxe and a double Orbita Sparta items to our stock for the first time. We also have a really popular four watch winder with a carbon interior and two burl wood finish four watch winders back in stock."



"We have lots of new watch cases too, and they are always really popular at this time of year. For the serious collector we have some very nice new wooden 20 and 24 watch cases, but we also have some new 6 watch cases plus some 8, 10 and 12 watch cases too. This includes one of my personal favourites - a carbon fibre finish wooden 10 watch case that sold out within weeks the last time we had it in stock. Whatever size and style watch case you are looking for, and whatever your budget, we are sure to have something to suit."



"We also have some new cufflink boxes to keep these small and easy to lose items safe and all in one place, and for men who want to organise their life (or for those who would like them to be more organised !) we have some new wooden valet trays / men's organisers in wood in two colours. They have space for coins, watches, keys, cufflinks, colour stiffeners and phones, and look great on a dresser or in a draw."



"Plus we have some new humiodors for cigars , ready to ship this Christmas, including a small humidor that costs just £24.99 and a slightly larger model that costs £39.95. Both are lined with Spanish Cedar wood and come with a free hygrometer and humidifier."



"With these new items we now stock over 70 different watch winders, that will wind anything from one to eight watches, with the widest collection of any UK website. We also have over 100 watch boxes / watch display cases, ten humidors, ten pen display boxes, six cufflink boxes and a partridge in a pear tree (not really for the partridge or pear tree, but we do have everything else!)."



‘And we have some great deals on two aluminium watch winder styles this Christmas too, so you don't have to wait until January to get a bargain. Visit www.watch-winder.co.uk to find out more. All of our almost 50 new items are available for immediate dispatch, ready for Christmas delivery.’



Looking for a watch winder? For the lowest prices visit watch-winder.co.uk



Media Contact:

Lynn Rosario

0208 143 7207

Chantry Place, Headstone Lane, HA3 6NY Harrow

nospam@watch-winder.co.uk